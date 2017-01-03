Municipal Court

Seat belt – Donnie L. Staniford, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Marilyn K. Yoder, 24728 Patrick Brush Run Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jeffery M. Essig, 466 Black Hawk Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Megan Baker, North Lewisburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ian Hammond, Mingo, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Shortcutting – Kreg J. Murray, 718M Collins Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amber M. Skinner, Raymond, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Randall C. Cain, Ray, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Mac Davidson, Milford Center, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Mac Davidson, Milford Center, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Ronald J. Girton, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Angela K. Howell, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas M. Owens, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – James R. Stout, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jody M. Fritz, 595 Professional Pkwy, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Heidi A. Hartsock, Bellefontaine, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – David A. Downey, 233 North Court St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to turn – Rebecca A. Scott, Belle Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

License forf – Chad E. Hadlock, Chillicothe, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs.

Poss sched I/II – Ismael A. England, Detroit, MI, bound over, $91 costs.

Poss 111/IV/V – Ismael A. England, Detriot, MI, bound over, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Ismael A. England, Detroit, MI, bound over, $28 costs.

Possess cocaine – Miguel R. Gomez, Allen Park, MI, bound over, $91 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Zachary L. Nichols, 1425 Pepper Lane, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Zachary L. Nichols, 1425 Pepper Lane, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Persist disorderly conduct – Jonathan P. O’Hara, 773 Millcrest Commons, $250 fine, $100 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Speeding – Ladonna A. Glenn, Springfield, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Non-compliance – Tyler F. Holton, Delaware, $600 fine, $300 susp., $217 costs.

Seat belt – Tyler F. Holton, Delaware, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Sheena A. Shaheen, Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Mark T. Konieczny, Charlotte, NC, dismissed, $168 costs.

Speeding – Karl H. Mueller, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Saul P. Nieves, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ibrahim D. Musa, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jesus A. Maldonado, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Matthew J. Ridley, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Mary D. Margaritis, Westerville, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Sherry L. Chambers, Delaware, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Rebecca J. Murphy, Richwood, dismissed, $143 costs.

Left of center – Nathan T. Sachs, 1250 West Fifth St., dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

