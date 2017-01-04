Municipal Court

Speeding – Xingyu You, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kelly J. Livingston, Galena, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail move over – James L. Hemmelgarn, Worthington, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Donald R. Davis, Springfield, dismissed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Tobi L. Wilson, 15766 Meadow Brook Drive, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Iori Masuga, Ada, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Stop sign – John D. Shonk, Thornville, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Edward C. Smith, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Scott A. Stauffer, Forest, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Taylor A. Hodge, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David A. Turner, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert A. Korp, 544 Meadow Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Logan F. Medley, Marion, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jaden A. Gorman, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Zachary L. Nichols, 1425 Pepper Lane, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Brent A. Retterer, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelsea L. Marvin, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jodi L. Snyder, 19 Mulberry Court, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Joseph R. Wiseman, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Domestic violence –Joshua A. Writesel, Plain City, $110 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Agg menacing – Joshua A. Writesel, Plain City, $28 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Criminal trespass – Joshua A. Writesel, Plain City, $241 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Ronald R. Dutton, Findlay, $150 fine, $97 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Burglary – Jordan A. Snyder, Powell, bound over, $121.50 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Josh R. Cunningham, Marion, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Fail file sales tax – Douglas L. Godwin, 20626 Barker Road, $500 fine, $400 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Open container – Tyronne J. Middleton, 10220 U.S. Hwy 42, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Dustin A. Davis, Springfield, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Jessica L. Davis, Springfield, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Amanda R. Carreto, Ft. Recovery, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Seat belt – Joshua J. McClister, Delaware, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Speeding – Andrew Q. Fisher, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Johnathon Price, West Mansfield, $55 fine, $88 costrs.

OVI – Jordan A. Snyder, Powell, $750 fine, $376 susp., $307 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

No OL – Jordan A. Snyder, Powell, dismissed, $28 costs.

Marked lanes – Jordan A. Snyder, Powell, dismissed, $28 costs.

