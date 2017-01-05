According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Harness Place reported damage to their residence Wednesday at 7:49 a.m.

Thomas D. Erdy, 47, of East Liberty, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 9:28 a.m.

A resident reported a sex offense Wednesday at 3:31 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

Kiersten Kay Hayes, 25, of Columbus, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 3:22 p.m.

A resident of Second Street reported being harassed Wednesday at 5:50 p.m.

Brandon David Channell, 19, of Northcrest Drive, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 7:27 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy went to the Clark County Jail to take custody of Michael E. Current Jr., 33, of Springfield, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 10:03 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 24000 block of Lunda Road to investigate a burglary Wednesday at 10:31 a.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the 23000 block of Hoover Bault Road to investigate an injury crash involving a 2013 Ford Focus that drove off the road and struck a utility pole Wednesday at 10:46 a.m. One victim was transported to Memorial Hospital.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 24000 block of Patrick Brush Run Road for a person threatening suicide Wednesday at 1:07 p.m.

Deputies were sent to the Buckeye Ranch in Grove City to take custody of a juvenile for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 4:10 p.m.

A deputy investigated a domestic dispute between a husband and wife that occurred at a residence in the 30000 block of Route 31 Wednesday at 5:19 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Allen Township Fire Department responded to a residence n the 21000 block of Route 245 for an unresponsive person Wednesday at 6:34 p.m. The person was transported to Memorial Hospital.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers investigated an injury crash at the intersection of Industrial Parkway and Brock Road. A 2006 Acura driven by Jaimini Patel, 51, of Dublin, turned onto Industrial Parkway and struck a 2016 Honda CRV, driven by Brittany King, 31, of Plain City, turning left onto Brock Road. King was taken to Dublin Methodist. Patel was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

