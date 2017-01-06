Municipal Court
Speeding – Nathan Hoover, French Creek, WV, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Seat belt – Brianna J. Sanders, Wapakoneta, $30 fine, $91 costs.
Speeding – Sarah E. Beatty, Delaware, $75 fine, $110 costs.
Fail move over – Alan J. Greener, Louisville, KY, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Violate lan/lin – Christopher L. Calloway, Westerville, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Seat belt – Tyler Porter, 690 Milford Avenue, $30 fine, $91 costs.
Assured clear distance – Erin M. Crum, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Stephanie L. Elmore, Jackson Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Seat belt – Anthony S. White, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Seth R. Carles, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Nicholas W. Pocza, Elida, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – David R. Carman, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Brandon S. Cho, Centerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Marilyn L. Conner, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Kenichi Kato, Tipp City, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Adam R. Malonjao, Dayton, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – David J. Mantle, 21622 Northwest Pkwy, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Seat belt – Aubrey M. Moore, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Brad E. Stengel, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Patricia L. Vradenburg, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Kevin R. Whitenack, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Anthony B. Burlingame, 11864 Bell Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Amy L. Leighty, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Brandon M. Lowe, 12258 Morey Courtright Road, $72 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Matthew E. Wheeler, West Mansfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Kami L. Menchhofer, St. Marys, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Andrew J. Hoaglin, Hilliard, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Michael P. Sullivan, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Lauren M. Rutan, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Ryan J. Harchick, Kirtland, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Robert L. Paice, Ostrander, $72 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Ilya A. Peshko, Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Aaron N. Didich, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Nicholas J. Porter, Maumee, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Nathan W. Heckman, Minster, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to control – Ashleigh N. Hood, 135 Hemlock, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Underage person – Trevor Fillinger, Plain City, $600 fine, $100 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Littering – Trevor Fillinger, Plain City, dismissed, $28 costs.
Drug paraphernalia – Torion S. Clark, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Speeding – Jeffrey J. Stephens, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.
