Municipal Court

Speeding – Wendy L. Roberts, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Charlotte L. Britton, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shane L. Smith, Hartsville, SC, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Laura L. Coleman, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sandra S. Leffew, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Aaron R. Webb, 17707 Bear Swamp Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Patricia L. Huffman, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Rhonda K. Burkhart, Radnor, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Improper pass – Michael L. Daniels, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Pamela E. Garlinghouse, Ostrander, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Concentration – Torrie L. Ledley, Richwood, $750 fine, $375 susp., $245 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Hit skip – Torrie L. Ledley, Richwood, $600 fine, $500 susp., $28 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Sherzad Khan, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jean Marie Bony, Urbana, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $344 costs.

No OL – James L. Anderson, 266 West Third St., $150 fine, $98 costs.

Stop sign – Kerry A. Weiss, 22700 Buck Allen Drive, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Katherine I. Griggs, Delaware, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Samuel S. Arnold, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Paul Ash, Brighton, MI, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Alexander M. Gabanic, Avon Lake, dismissed, $143 costs.

Fail move over – Melvin Rogers, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Hussein N. Wajdi, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Amit V. Pore, 146 Riverwind Drive, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Brandon J. Bailey, 508 West Seventh St., dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jamee L. Soummers, 219 East Seventh St., dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Trevor S. McElroy, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Brandon M. Sanders, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Glenn R. Kvidahl, Los Angeles, CA, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Bradley W. Boyd, Fortville, IN, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Collin C. Dall, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Leslie N. Dinh, Galloway, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Cameron C. Gehring, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Yogendra Khare, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Michaelann Jessee, Mansfield, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Chrisanne E.A. Wilks, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Anthony G. Roberts, Richwood, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kyle M. Neesam, Canton, MI, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Carey A. Bell, 1013 Tarragon Drive, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Prasad Gattupalli, Westerville, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Carl A. Hott, 18579 Easton Road, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – James J. Schroeder, Worthington, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Chinmay A. Dighe, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Elliot L. Miller, Zionsville, IN, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Andrew M. Stauffer, Belmont, dismissed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Augustus Morant, Lancaster, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Victoria L. Frye, Hilliard, dismissed, $143 costs.

Comments

comments