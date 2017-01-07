Civil Filings

City of Marysville vs. Gunner Drumm, for plaintiff, $210.26.

City of Marysville vs. Lisa Drumm, for plaintiff, $1,198.52.

City of Marysville vs. David E. Sweeney Jr., for plaintiff, $1,966.88.

City of Marysville vs. Randolph McCloy, for plaintiff, $301.64.

City of Marysville vs. Bethany Carpenter, for plaintiff, $204.80.

Chad M. Lee vs. Coughlin Automotive, for plaintiff, $3,469.06.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Cindy Rogers, for plaintiff, $819.39.

National Credit Adjusters LLC vs. Mark Stearns, for plaintiff, $6,711.96.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Marla L. Arnold, for plaintiff, $3,519.99.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Amanda P. Voss, for plaintiff, $869.10.

General Audit Corporation vs. Ryan A. Luke, for plaintiff, $862.52.

National Credit Adjusters vs. James Paul, for plaintiff, $17,600.00.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Ian C. Hammond, for plaintiff, $4,745.09.

Bank of America NA vs. Richard A. Terry, for plaintiff, $3,542.21.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Vicki M. Moseley, for plaintiff, $1,294.50.

General Audit Corporation vs. Michael R. Bowersmith, for plantiff, $1,297.30.

General Audit Corporation vs. Carla J. Lamb, for plaintiff, $1,616.75.

General Audit Corporation vs. Sherry L. Nelson, for plaintiff, $1,293.43.

General Audit Corporation vs. Phillip Gilbert, for plaintiff, $125.00.

General Audit Corporation vs. Patricia L. Miller, for plaintiff, $463.53.

General Audit Corporation vs. Kari A. Wiley, for plaintiff, $350.00.

Cavalry Spv I LLC vs. Patricia L. McCain, for plaintiff, $11,288.16.

General Audit Corporation vs. Dorothy J. Rausch, for plaintiff, $3,621.75.

General Audit Corporation vs. Odie L. Parker Jr., for plaintiff, $632.60.

General Audit Corporation vs. Sondra J. Bateman, for plaintiff, $495.79.

General Audit Corporation vs. William A. Edwards, for plaintiff, $742.07.

General Audit Corporation vs. James S. Johnson, for plaintiff, $479.01.

General Audit Corporation vs. Rebecca J. Adkins, for plaintiff, $1,499.71.

General Audit Corporation vs. Daniel C. Smith, for plaintiff, $5,347.28.

General Audit Corporation vs. Timothy A. Siders, for plaintiff, $3,343.47.

General Audit Corporation vs. Nathan Conner, for plaintiff, $468.58.

General Audit Corporation vs. Alexandria D. Hill, for plaintiff, $2,812.17.

General Audit Corporation vs. Brendee M. Greer, for plaintiff, $8,548.45.

General Audit Corporation vs. Michael T. Anderson, for plaintiff, $874.22.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jason M. Eastman, for plaintiff, $987.26.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Charles Roseberry, for plaintiff, $2,366.70.

General Audit Corporation vs. Matthew B. Todhunter, for plaintiff, $551.52.

General Audit Corporation vs. Wendell L. Bugg, for plaintiff, $786.27.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Marcus R. Smith, for plaintiff, $1,795.03.

North Main Motors Inc. vs. Joshua W. James, for plaintiff, $4,164.07.

North Main Motors Inc. vs. Jacqueline Scholl, for plaintiff, $5,739.97.

North Main Motors Inc. vs. Larry E. Chambers, for plaintiff, $2,591.87.

Park Place/Post Preserve vs. Ingrid Grass, for plaintiff, $668.41.

City of Marysville vs. Thomas Woodson III, for plaintiff, $659.26.

Kennedy Dental vs. Abel Salazar, for plaintiff, $447.00.

