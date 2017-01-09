Municipal Court

Speeding – Kevin J. Kaashoek, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Bounthong Phetlasymongkhon, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Stop sign – April Henry, 11480 Hwy 36, Lot 72, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brooke L. Helmke, 15559 Scottslawn Road dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Bryan E. Drapp, Aurora, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Theresa Lange, 1640 Valley Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Jonathan R. Norris, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Elvin J. Brentson, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Alexander P. Charlton, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amy E. Janow, Radnor, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Scott J. Williams, 329 Mound St., Apt 9, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Walk hwy intox – Lakahmi N. Adari, Plain City, $58 fine, $88 costs.

2 headlights req – Torion S. Clark, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Joy K. Cronin, Hilliard, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Melinda M. Frey, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Timothy A. George, Delaware, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Stop school bus – Timothy A. George, Delaware, $500 fine, $28 costs. OL susp. 6 mo.

No OL – Timothy A. George, Delaware, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Ali W. Hamoudi, Columbus, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Ali W. Hamoudi, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Michael L. Lamar, Delaware, $250 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Non-compliance – Jose A. Monroy-Aguirre, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Marked lanes – Jose A. Monroy-Aguirre, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Ralph D. Stephens Jr., Springfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Jeremiah L. Thrush, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Stephanie L. Ross, 24030 Holycross Epps Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nikole M. Dougherty, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Child restraint – Ashleigh N. Hood, 135 Hemlock, $35 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tammy R. Herzog, Kenton, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mason M. King, Bryan, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mamadou Bah, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John M. Iannucci, Franklin, TN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Alisea M. Grant, 652 Meadows Drive, $150 fine, $44 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug abuse inst – Nicholas J. Monnin, Broadway, $600 fine, $300 susp., $145 costs, 90 days jail 87 susp.

Violate protect order – Thomas D. Erdy, East Liberty, $600 fine, $300 susp., $159.20 costs, 90 days jail 85 susp.

Burglary – Derek Michael T. Lore, 1413 Milridge Drive, bound over, $128 costs.

Burglary – Kristina M. Parameter, 17977 Allen Center Road, bound over, $170 costs.

Possess marijuana – Kwadwo Boakye, Westerville, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – Susan A. Bankston, Columbus, $30 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Angela K. Tour, 1144 Village Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $149 costs.

No OL – Cody E. Dietterle, Etna, $150 fine, $95 costs.

