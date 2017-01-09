According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Linden Street was transported to Memorial Hospital for an evaluation Friday at 11:04 a.m.

A resident of Wedgewood Drive reported fraudulent credit card charges Friday at 12:40 p.m.

A resident of London Avenue reported theft of prescription medication Friday at 2:02 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Friday at 2:41 p.m.

A business on North Maple Street reported suspicious conditions Friday at 3:20 p.m.

Amanda Fritz, 28, of Kenny Lane, was arrested for theft of merchandise from a business on Colemans Crossing Friday at 6:29 p.m.

A juvenile of Fairway Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital after threats of self-harm Friday at 6:35 p.m.

Dallas Galloway, 18, of West Third Street, was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia Friday at 11:09 p.m.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital after threats of self-harm Saturday at 12:20 a.m.

Chad Brun, 28, of Unionville Center, was arrested for driving under the influence and cited for no tail lights and open container Saturday at 1:45 a.m.

Odis Parker, 41, of Milford Avenue, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Saturday at 1:53 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police investigated the death of a resident of Glen Oaks Drive Saturday at 11:13 a.m. The resident died of natural causes.

Marysville Police recovered a debit card Saturday at 12:23 p.m. The debit card has since been returned to the owner.

Marysville Police responded to Milford Avenue to investigate suspicious condition Saturday at 5:51 p.m.

A business on West Fifth Street reported theft of merchandise Saturday at 8:08 p.m.

Latrone Price, 45, of Hillcrest Drive, was cited with driving under suspension Saturday at 8:38 p.m.

A resident of Oak Street reported theft of salt bags Saturday at 9:01 p.m.

A resident of West Eighth Street reported an unruly juvenile Sunday at 12:42 p.m.

A resident of Bay Laurel Drive reported a Craigslist scam Sunday at 3:15 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Marysville Fire Department at Memorial Hospital Sunday at 9:28 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 4 and Route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1994 Toyota Camry that lost control, drove off the road and struck several traffic signs Friday at 6:21 a.m. Gabriel J. Jones, 27, of Hanoverton, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy responded to the 15000 block of Myers Road to investigate a property damage crash involving 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 that struck a deer Friday at 7:02 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000 block of Hinton Mill Road to investigate a runaway juvenile Friday at 11:30 p.m. The juvenile was located in Springfield.

A deputy investigate a domestic dispute that occurred at a residence in the 12000 block of Landon Road Friday at 11:41 a.m.

A deputy investigated criminal mischief involving a vehicle parked at a residence on Greenfield Drive in Milford Center Friday at 11:56 a.m.

A deputy and units from the Dublin Police Department, the Jerome Township Fire Department and the Pleasant Valley Fire District responded to the roundabout at Route 161 at Eiterman Road to investigate an injury cars involving a Semi and a Chevrolet Malibu Friday at 12:44 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a business in the 14000 block of Miller road to investigate a dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Friday at 4:03 p.m.

A deputy responded to a residence in the 27000 block of Route 37 to investigate a property damage crash involving and unknown make or model vehicle that drove off the road, struck a mailbox and then left the scene Friday at 5:53 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 17000 block of Paver Barnes Road to investigate unwanted text messages that were received Friday at 7:14 p.m.

A deputy responded to Johnson Road near Liberty West Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder that struck a deer Saturday at 5:03 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residencein the 14000 block of Blues Creek Road to investigate the theft of a trail camera Saturday at 10:01 a.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 33000 block of Route 31 for a domestic assault involving a male and female Saturday at 10:09 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence on Railroad Street in Milford Center to investigate a dispute between a mother and son Saturday at 10:40 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 33000 block of Wellwood Road for an unruly juvenile Saturday at 1:45 p.m. The juvenile was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy investigated a possible stolen vehicle at a residence in the 20000 block of Route 245 Saturday at 4:05 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 22000 block of Route 739 to investigate unwanted text messages and phone calls that were received Saturday at 4:49 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 17000 block of Route 739 to investigate a burglary where a gun, a DVD player, and a computer were stolen Saturday at 5:41 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 13000 block of U.S. 36, a deputy charged Daniel W. Wireman, 47, of Lima, with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension Saturday at 7:39 p.m.

During a traffic stop at the intersection of South Plum Street at East Seventh Street, a deputy arrested Emilie L. Smith, 36, of Marysville for assault Saturday at 9:51 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on North Cherry Street in Marysville involving a 2016 Nissan Frontier, Gary L. Rister Jr., 48, of Huntsville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence and reckless operation of a motor vehicle Saturday at 10:20 p.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy met with a Whitehall Police Officer to take custody of Robert L. Carson, 32, of Whitehall, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 4:09 a.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 9500 block of Pinewood Court for an unruly juvenile Sunday at 5:47 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

