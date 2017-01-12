According to Marysville Police Department reports:

An employee of a business on Allenby Drive reported suspicious conditions Wednesday at 3:27 a.m.

Ashley Brown, 29, of Columbus, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 11:17 a.m.

An employee of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft Wednesday at 13:13 p.m.

Tyler Huff, 20, of West Seventh Street, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through adult parole Wednesday at 3:06 p.m.

A resident of Second Street reported suspicious conditions Wednesday at 4:47 p.m.

Justin Seely, 25, of West Fifth Street, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Marysville Municipal Court Wednesday at 5:39 p.m.

A juvenile was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Union County Juvenile Court Wednesday at 5:36 p.m.

A resident of West Sixth Street was transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after threats of self-harm Wednesday at 5:48 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a backpack from the area of Coventry Place Thursday at 6:11 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 19000 block of Johnson Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2017 International Semi and trailer that lost control, drove off the right side of the road and jack-knifed into a ditch Wednesday at 2:45 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 14000 block of Middleburg Plain City Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado that lost control, drove off the left side of the road and struck a fence Wednesday at 3:39 a.m. Kaleb M. Starr, 25, of Unionville Center, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to U.S. 33 near Route 245 for an injury crash involving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse that drove off the road and into a ditch Wednesday at 5:15 a.m.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Black Oak Drive and Sugar Maple Drive to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Chevrolet Express that struck a 2005 Nissan Altima Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 10000 block of Darby Boulevard West for a person threatening self-harm Wednesday at 11:51 a.m.

A deputy responded to Axe Handle Road, north of Route 161 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1994 Mercury Grand Marquis that lost control, drove off the left side of the road, and struck a traffic sign Wednesday at Wednesday at noon.

A deputy responded to the intersection of Route 161 and O’Harra Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Ford Edge that struck a dog in the roadway Wednesday at 3:13 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Tyler R. Huff, 20, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 3:22 p.m.

A deputy went to the Multi-County Jail in Marion to take custody of Logan M. Grose, 23, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 5:34 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers and Marysville Police responded to an injury crash on Northwest Parkway Wednesday at 7:37 a.m. A 2000 Toyota, driven by Reba Day, 54, of Marysville, was traveling westbound on U.S. 33. Day entered the off ramp at Northwest Parkway and lost control on the icy roadway. She slid off the left side of the ramp, went through the grass onto Northwest Parkway, struck the concrete divider, crossed over onto the eastbound lane and came to a rest in a grove of trees. She was taken to Memorial Hospital and cited for operating a vehicle without reasonable control.

