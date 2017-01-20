Municipal Court

Speeding – Julie A. Durand, 104 Grand Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David L. Seaquist, Powell, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Expired plates – Michelle Forridor, 1047 Nutmeg Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mitchell G. Kastein, 321 Wilderness Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Uk Lian, Dallas, TX, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Tosha N. Dillon, Hillsboro, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Danielle N. Richmond, Hilliard, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jonathan S. Boes, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kathryn E. Bruck, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Anthony M. Nusbaum, 314 North Maple St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Brian P. Guth, 20119 Shirk Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas A. Eldridge, Hilliard, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Marked lanes – Robin J. Reash, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert L. Verity, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Joshua D. Ackerman, 662 Kenny Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Molly Bailey, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jessica L. Mabery, Plain City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Erin N. Dye, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas J. Fuduric, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Shortcutting – Olivia M. Hannah, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Yoshihiko Noda, Spartanburg, SC, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Shawn A. Hampton, Springfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – John R. Moser II, Beavercreek, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Devin L. Robinson, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper secure load – Boyce W. Seely, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Todd A. Terhaar, Byron Center, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Steven R. Shirk, 635 East Sixth St., $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Hui Liu, Bellefontaine, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amala Neelamraju, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – J. Darren Conley, Wharton, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Shain M. Barrett, Plain City, $500 fine, $250 susp., $512 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Theft – Shain M. Barrett, Plain City, $600 fine, $300 susp., $270.40 costs, 180 days jail 157 susp.

Criminal damage – Tracy L. Fooce, London, $250 fine, $100 susp., $227.30 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Domestic violence – Zachary R. Hays-Corven, 220 Greenwood Blvd, bound over, $122 costs.

FRA susp – Tristyn R. Fox, Plain City, dismissed, $85 costs.

No OL – Tristyn R. Fox, Plain City, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Expired plates – Tristyn R. Fox, Plain City, $58 fine, $28 costs.

