According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Staff at Navin Elementary reported a dispute in the parking lot Thursday at 3:14 p.m.

An employee of a business on North Main Street reported damage to property Thursday at 4:08 p.m.

A resident of Milford Avenue reported a theft Thursday at 4:26 p.m.

Marysville Police took a reported of pandering obscenity Thursday at 4:45 p.m., an investigation is ongoing.

A resident of East Fourth Street reported a theft of 8:50 p.m.

Marysville Police is investigating the death of a resident at Bridgewater Drive which appears to be of natural causes Thursday at 10:41 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 17000 block of Cradler Turner Road to investigate unwanted text messages Thursday at 10:11 a.m.

A deputy investigated harassment involving social media that occurred at a residence in the 26000 block of Route 739 Thursday at 12:50 p.m.

A deputy investigated identity theft involving three credit card accounts that occurred at a residence in the 17000 block of West Darby Road Thursday at 3:31 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 12000 block of Bell road for an unresponsive 83-year-old female Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The Union County Coroner was called to the scene.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 14000 block of Osage Drive for an unresponsive 61-year-old man Thursday at 5:44 p.m. The male was transported to Memorial Hospital.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached by press time.

Comments

comments