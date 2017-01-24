According to Maryville Police Department reports:

A resident of Grove Court was taken to Memorial Hospital after making threats of self harm Monday at 1:59 a.m.

A residence under construction on Saddlebred Circuit reported criminal damage Monday at 9:03 a.m.

A resident of Russells Point reported theft of a wallet from a motor vehicle Monday at 11:47 a.m. The wallet was been recovered.

A business on Delaware Avenue reported suspicious circumstances Monday at 11:50 a.m.

A resident of Triple Crown Way reported theft of items form a motor vehicle Monday at 12:48 p.m.

A resident of West Sixth Street reported a dispute Monday at 3:06 p.m.

Darin Rognon, 30, of Waldo Road, was cited for driving under suspension Monday at 3:59 p.m.

Jonathan Canter, 23, of Plain City, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Union County Monday at 4:35 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to the Union Rural Electric substation on Rapp Dean Road to investigate damage to equipment Sunday at 2:19 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a burglary and the theft of a television, clothes and other items Sunday at 4:50 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 16000 block of Route 347 to investigate threats and possible damage to property due to a custody issue Sunday at 5:59 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 12000 block of Beecher Gamble Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2010 Ford F-150 that struck a deer Sunday at 7:32 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 14000 block of Fladt Road to investigate messages on a social media site Sunday at 7:59 p.m.

A deputy investigated unwanted text messages that were being received at a residence in the 23000 block of Sandusky Road Sunday at 8:01 p.m.

As a result of driving complaint on U.S. 33 involving a 2011 Ford Fusion, a deputy arrested Eric J. Roof, 30, of Columbus Grove, for operating a vehicle while under the influence Sunday at 11:57 p.m. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence in the 26000 block of Newton Perkins Road for a suicide attempt Monday at 1:15 a.m. One person transported to Memorial Hospital.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 31000 block of Hamilton Road to investigate a burglary where a television and a chainsaw were stolen Monday at 4:57 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Jonathan T. Canter, 23, of Plain City, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 4:59 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies went to a residence in the 21000 block of Peoria Loop Road to arrest Tony E. Crabtree, 35, of Raymond, for an outstanding warrant Monday at 9:51 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy assisted a Richwood Police Officer with a domestic dispute in the 100 block of East Ottawa Street in Richwood Monday at 10:59 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

