Municipal Court

No OL – Latasha N. Reidman, Marion, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Latasha N. Reidman, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Left of center – Mark A.T. Snyder, 21865 Shirk Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Taryn J. Runkle, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Samuel D. Apthorpe, Urbana, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Samuel D. Apthorpe, Urbana, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – David Perry, Cable, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Anne E. Ball, 22691 Pelomar Lane, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Open container – Mitchell T. Jones, Plain City, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $151 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Mitchell T. Jones, Plain City, $150 fine, $75 susp., $28 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Mitchell T. Jones, Plain City, $150 fine, $75 susp., $145 costs.

Derelic of duty – Samantha Cole, Green Camp, $750 fine, $350 susp., $164.72 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Jordon A. Houchins, Russells Point, $150 fine, $95 costs. OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Amanda L. Wickham, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kofi A. Boachie-Yiadom, Reynoldsburg, $75 fine, $107 costs.

Speeding – Anthony M. Jenkins, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Drug offense susp – Aaron B. Hill, Delaware, dismissed, $54 costs.

Drive outside res – Aaron B. Hill, Delaware, $600 fine, $300 susp., $53 costs, 30 days jail susp.

OL forf – Kenneth E. Czarnecki, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $75 susp., $120 costs.

Speeding – Luke D. Wilkins, Wilsonville, AL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kiara E. Norfleet, Nedford Twp, MI, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Alexis R. Makin, Elida, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew D. Miller, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sierra J. Peck, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Child restraint – Kendra L. Zimmerman, Holland, $35 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lewis K. Harrison, 316 South Oak St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Jordan A. Houchins, Russells Point, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Improper pass – Jenna E. Webb-Dicus, Kenton, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – January I. Curry, Peoria, AZ, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail annual reg – Tanner H. Bass, 935 VanKirk Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Michael V. Dickerson, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Dillow, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tiffany L. Little, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew T. Shaw, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Terry R. Snider, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rochelle J. Upsher, Manassa, VA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sukhminder S. Cheema, Brampton, ON, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bradley J. Benedict, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Sneha Mukherjee, 517 Three Oaks Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

