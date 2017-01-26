Municipal Court

Speeding – Charles P. Sattler, 1571 Saffron Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sean Sutton, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Jose A. Cervantes-Quezada, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Zachary R. Engel, 21085 Northwest Pkwy, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Kevin D. Clay, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kevin M. Curtis, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Shortcutting – Debbie S. Poe, Richwood, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Fail to yield – Angla S. Strong, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 40, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Annette R. Conner, Munroe Falls, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Marcel D. Nowden, Westerville, $85 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Barbara M. Bicsey, Sunbury, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kylie C. Dible, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Amanda L. Earles, 1733 Sassafras Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Judy R. Jose, New Albany, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joshua J. Long, Sidney, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail move over – Courtney M. Yenglin, 725 Milcrest Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael R. Stoltzfus, Quarryville, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cari A. Grome, 21366 Raymond Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kyle A. Miller, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kathryn Drake, Dublin, $122 fine, $88 costs.

Overweight – Russell E. Gossett, Columbus, $241 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Lisa A. Kilroy, 214 Gallery Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Josephine G. Warner, Mt. Victory, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Violate protect order – Dianne E. Clements-Trusty, Marion, $600 fine, $300 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail 16 susp.

Open container – Dianne E. Clements-Trusty, Marion, dismissed, $28 costs.

Burglary – Zachary Paige, 1069 Clovernoll Court, dismissed, $124.20.

Drug paraphernalia – Curtis J. Rohrs, 225 Ash St., $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Domestic violence – Noel T. Klein, 828 Lantern Drive, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 180 days jail 150 susp.

Speeding – Destiny D. Lee, Dublin, $8 fine, $55 costs.

Seat belt – Douglas L. Lee, Dublin, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Speeding – Jose J.D. Luna, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Amy M. Tabar, Findlay dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Back w/o safe – Joyce A. McCarty, Magnetic Springs, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Stop sign – Jesus A. Hernandez Rosario, Delaware, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Surendra K. Vegesna, Powell, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

OVI – Dianne E. Clements-Trusty, Marion, $750 fine, $375 susp., $78 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – Prince Mensah, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to yield – James Parmenter, 385 Shellbark Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Wesley Younts, 1083 Rosewood Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Justin R. Farmer, 12913 Fladt Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – David K. Smith, Larue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Vicky L. Breedlove, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

