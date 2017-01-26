According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Clark Dawson Road reported losing property in the City of Marysville Wednesday at 10:31 a.m.

A resident of Waldo Road reported menacing Wednesday at 2:29 p.m.

Tasha Deboard, 34, of East Fourth Street, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 9:28 p.m.

A resident of Southwood Drive was transported to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after threats of self-harm Wednesday at 2:04 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 21000 block of Shirk Road to investigate the theft of electronics and money Wednesday at 6:26 p.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near Brock Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 For Mustang Wednesday at 6:54 p.m.

A deputy met with a Richwood Police Officer to take custody of Austin T. Miller, 21, of Milford Center for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 9:07 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

