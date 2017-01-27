Municipal Court

Seat belt – Lawrence F. Albanese, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Left of center – Mary Elizabeth Whitt, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 65, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Possess marijuana – Mohamed Aidid Abdi, Hilliard, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Non-compliance – Michael R. Maley II, Columbus, dismissed, $110 costs.

FRA susp – Michael R. Maley II, Columbus, $300 fine, $63 costs.

Seat belt – Michael R. Maley II, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Derek A. Carter, London, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Aaron S. Ransbottom, Lebanon, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Left of center – Tyler A. Hardcastle, Zanesville, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Krista L. Mills, Bellefontaine, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to control – Melinda R. Rush, Kenton, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Derrick G. Murray, Grove City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Thaddeus J. Babiasz, Ostrander, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jordan R. Poppe, Powell, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Joel C. Steiner, Worthington, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Expired OL – Elizabeth A. Calvert, Plain City, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Katelyn N. Lenhardt, Unionville Center, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Barbara A. Hobbs, 18761 St. Rt. 31, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Keith A. Aiken, Galloway, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Text while driving – Evan G. Chilton, Ossian, IN, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kathy E. Neill, 15750 Fish Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Follow too close – Brenda K. Shields, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tawana D. Dukes, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Douglas E. Michael Jr., Gahanna, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – James J. Schumacher, Sunbury, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Donald E. Carlyle, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Zedecker, 25487 Yearsley Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ryan G. Bellman, Celina, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacqueline L. Burkhouse, 220 Mulberry St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Stephen R. Montgomery, Novi, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Gilbert X. Rodas, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anthony P. Terzo, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kyle Davis, Marion, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Matthew S. Engle, Dublin, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Joseph Ranney, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Adam J. Grieshop, Worthington, $85 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Tina A. Davis, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Obstruct official business – Samantha J. Call, Richwood, $400 fine, $250 susp., $163.20 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Weapon/intox – Adam C. Wuescher, Richwood, dismissed, $151.20 costs.

