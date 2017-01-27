According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Florida reported identity theft that occurred in the city of Marysville Thursday at 9:02 a.m.

Kenneth Czarnecki, 49, of Bellefontaine, was arrested for drug paraphernalia Thursday at 2:38 p.m.

An employee of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft Thursday at 4:23 p.m.

A resident of Weaver Road reported suspicious conditions Thursday at 5:16 p.m.

Seth Hall, 32, of Route 31, was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Municipal Court Thursday at 8:21 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated identity theft that occurred at a residence in the 22000 block of North Darby Coe Road involving the victim’s personal information being used to open a cable television account Thursday at 12:24 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 9200 block of Degood Road in Delaware County to assist the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a stolen vehicle Thursday at 2:42 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on the U.S. 33 on ramp from U.S. 42 involving a 2016 Toyota Camry that struck debris in the roadway Thursday at 7:16 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 12000 block of Route 347 to investigate the unauthorized use of a 2013 Ford that was taken without permission Thursday at 7:52 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached by press time.

