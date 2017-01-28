Municipal Court

Agg menacing – Adam C. Wuescher, Richwood, $600 fine, $300 susp., $242.20 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Criminal trespass – Adam C. Wuescher, Richwood, dismissed, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Roshard T. Rasey, Milford Center, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Roshard T. Rasey, Milford Center, $150 fine susp., $28 costs.

Speeding – Jordan P. Simmons, 19900 Springdale Road, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Fail annual reg – Jordan P. Simmons, 19900 Springdale Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Jordan P. Simmons, 19900 Springdale Road, $58 fine, $195.06 costs.

Out state susp – Nicholas V. Shinn, Greencastle, PA, $600 fine, $300 susp., $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

No OL – Nicholas V. Shinn, Greencastle, PA, $100 fine susp., $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Daniel G. Dodds, Rushsylvania, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

No OL – Daniel G. Dodds, Rushsylvania, $100 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Daniel G. Dodds, Rushsylvania, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Jaycob R. Stratton, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Kristin N. Wiese, 192 Cottonwood Drive, $30 fine, $91 costs.

FRA susp – Richard A. Wallen, Russells Point, $500 fine, $250 susp., $123 costs.

No OL – Jayson M. Zyler-Hill, Winchester, IN, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Chad W. Clarridge, 435 East Seventh St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – David L. Harpest, Belle Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas R. Walker, 17850 West Darby, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – John H. Armentrout, 121 Birch Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Dwight Lowry, 433 Windmill Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Pierce A. Scott, 614 Wagon Wheel Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey T. Collier, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Robert E. Ball II, 122C South Walnut St., $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Seth T. Moody, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Roshard T. Rasey, Milford Center, $50 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Gregory A. Churchill Jr., West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Terry L. Scott, Huntsville, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Leslie J. Beachy, Plain City, $750 fine, $350 susp., $148 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Theft – Aaron J. Callicoat, 700 West Eighth St., $600 fine, $300 susp., $213 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Possess marijuana – Tarrett L. Ricks, Blacklick, $150 fine, $85 costs, OL susp. 3 mo.

Criminal damage – Christopher M. Wright, 205 West Third St., $500 fine, $250 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Disorderly conduct – Stefan Graham, Richwood, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Katelyn M. Peerenboom, 1361 Mill Park Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Theft – James W. Jordan, Bellefontaine, $600 fine susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Theft – James W. Jordan, Bellefontaine, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Stop sign – Chelsea R. Kirk, 1064 Fairfield Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

