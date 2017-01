Civil Filings

Midland Funding LLC vs. Douglas Belcher, for plaintiff, $810.54.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Marni Spears, for plaintiff, $10,892.60.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Alyssa M. Martin, for plaintiff, $1,231.61.

Bridge Credit Union vs. Dylan Cooke, for plaintiff, $5,012.17.

Mortorists Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Amber Tackett, for plaintiff, $11,584.30.

Motorists Mutual Insurance Co. vs. Daryl C. McQuown, for plaintiff, $3,322.52.

Westfield National Insurance vs. Rubin Mohammad Knight Kalil, for plaintiff, $10,393.60.

