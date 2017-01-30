Municipal Court

Speeding – Katrina Kilburn, Delaware, $25 fine, $30 costs.

Concentration – Joseph E. Smith, Columbus, $1000 fine, $400 susp., $178 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Margarita Perez, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Reckless op – Tarrett L. Ricks, Blacklick, dismissed, $28 costs.

Forfeiture – Tiffani C. Patterson, Larue, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Assured clear distance – Daivd E. Faulkner, Sylvania, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Douglas P. Hesson, 24660 St. Rt. 4, dismissed, $88 costs.

No OL – Douglas P. Hesson, 24660 St. Rt. 4, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Fail move over – Virgil R. Meadows, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chyenne J. West Hedges, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Brittany R. Morrison, 1352 Village Drive, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Justin J. Barnes, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Non-compliance – Brandon M. Flagg, 19690 Shirk Road, dismissed, $85 costs.

No OL – Brandon M. Flagg, 19690 Shirk Road, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to reg – Brandon M. Flagg, 19690 Shirk Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to reg – Jillian R. Vermeire, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Joshua Albertson, Thomasville, NC, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chadd G. Navejar, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rafael Rojas, Elgin, SC, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jared M. Willoby, Lewistown, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Thomas Smith, Ostrander, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Overweight – Michael A. Hurt, Cardington, $136 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Zachary C. Massie, Wellsburg, WV, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Emiliano N. Chaparro, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Bryant T. Dill, West Mansfield, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Joshua R. George, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Amy L. Kirby, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Candida D. McCoy, 501 Quail Hollow Drive S, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jason E. Kile, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gwendolyn E. Evans, 201 Scott Farms Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nikki L. Mitchell, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Steven R. Pittman, 15797 Valleyview Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Adam P. VonLehmden, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jillian P. Thrasher, Fayetteville, NC, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brice M. Willis, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John B. Zucca, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chase A. Brown, Mt. Vernon, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – James Edelblute, Starkville, MS, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Comments

comments