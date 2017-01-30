According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Jason Patch, 46, of Dublin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Thursday at 2:22 p.m.

Marysville High School reported a student created a fake social media account Friday at 10:30 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered drug paraphernalia on South Court Street Friday at 9:21 a.m.

Karl Hobgood, 38, of Fourth Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Friday at 11:36 a.m.

Sarah Matheny, 25, of Richwood, was arrested for theft of merchandise from a business on Colemans Crossing Friday at 11:01 a.m.

Marysville High School reported damage to a window Friday at 1:24 p.m.

Daniel Wadsworth, 30, of West Sixth Street, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia Saturday at 2:11 a.m.

A resident of Gallop Lane reported unauthorized bank transactions Saturday at 11:48 a.m.

Ronald Gavula Jr., 41, of Milford Avenue, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Saturday at 2:36 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Saturday at 4:33 p.m.

Wanda Bright, 57, of Richwood, was arrested for theft from a business on North Main Street Saturday at 5:12 p.m.

Timothy Hite, 32, of Plain City, was arrested for assault Sunday at 12:11 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy met with a Delaware Police Officer to take custody of Gabe H. Wright, 19, of Warrenburg, for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 3:32 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence on Short Street in Milford Center to investigate a report of possible prowler Friday at 5:46 a.m.

A deputy and Trooper from Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to U.S. 33 near Route 245 to investigate a property damage crash involving a Honda CRV that drove off the roadway and struck a sign in the median Friday at 8:11 a.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 17000 block of Glen Ellyn Drive to investigate a report of a credit card fraud Friday at 8:30 a.m.

A deputy responded to the 7800 block of Ryan Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2007 Ford truck and a 2013 Chevrolet truck Friday at 11:12 a.m.

A deputy investigated a report of unwanted text messages being received at a residence on West Center Street in Milford Center Friday at 3:12 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a business in the 11000 block of U.S. 42 to investigate a report of an unruly juvenile Friday at 4:25 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 westbound near U.S. 36, a deputy issued a citation to the driver of a Chevrolet S10, Tyler W. Thomas, 40, of Michigan, for possession of marijuana Saturday at 12:55 a.m.

During an investigation of a 911 follow up in the area of Millard Street in Magnetic Springs, deputies arrested Garrett E.S. Smith, 35, of Marion, for an outstanding warrant from the Marion Police Department Saturday at 10 a.m. He was taken and released to a Marion Police Officer.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 28000 block of Grindell Road to investigate a burglary Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

While patrolling businesses on Corporate Boulevard, deputies arrested Ronald Gavula Jr., 41, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 1:36 p.m. He was transported to the Marysville Police Department.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 12000 block of U.S. 42, to investigate a theft of a generator and other items from a barn Saturday at 5:04 p.m.

A deputy responded to Claibourne Road near Gandy Eddy Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2009 Dodge Avenger Saturday at 7:21 p.m.

A deputy met with a Grove City Poice Department to take custody of Danny L. Ginther III, 23, of Grove City, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 7:40 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to Claibourne Road near Gandy Eddy Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Hyundai Veloster that struck a deer in the roadway Saturday at 7:52 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on Route 4 near Route 161, deputies arrested the driver of a 2011 Toyota Venza, Larry W. Roudebash II, 43, of Mechanicsburg, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Saturday at 9:19 p.m. He was taken to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy responded to U.S. 42 near Harriott Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Ford F350 that struck a deer Saturday at 9:55 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on Easton Road near County Home Road involving a 2008 Ford Escape that struck a deer Saturday at 10:27 p.m.

Deputies responded to the 22000 block of Route 47 to investigate a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban that drove off the roadway and struck a tree Sunday at 1:13 a.m. Deputies arrested the driver, Eva M. Delisle, 42, of Richwood, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Columbus Police Officer to take custody of James C. Russell Jr., 55, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 9:28 a.m. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to the 19000 block of Route 31 to investigate a minor injury crash involving a 2002 Acura RSX that drove off the roadway and came to a stop in a field Sunday at 10:38 a.m. The driver of the Acura, Dustin L. Keigley, 33, of Richwood, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy investigated a report of identity theft that occurred at a residence in the 11000 block of Hopewell Road Sunday at 6:02 p.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on Robinson Road near Burns Road involving a 2014 Honda Odyssey that struck a deer Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on North Maple Street near Quail Hollow Drive, deputies issued the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Impala, Ryan T. Masterson, 27, of Marysville, two citation for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia Sunday at 10:33 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

