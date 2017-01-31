Municipal Court

Speeding – Kelly D. Guthrie, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Nathaniel A. Miller, 181 Redwood Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Richard E. Meek Jr., Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Underage consumption – Christopher J.W. Cook, Richwood, $600 fine, $300 susp., $550 costs, 30 days jail 14 susp.

Vehicle trespass – Taylor M. Smith, 304 Buerger St., $250 fine, $150 susp., $85 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Travis A. Gahn, West Liberty, dismissed, $88 costs.

Possess marijuana – Travis A. Gahn, West Liberty, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Assault – Christopher J.W. Cook, Richwood, $600 fine, $300 susp., $110 costs, 30 days jail susp.

OVI – Taylor M. Smith, 304 Buerger St., $750 fine, $375 susp., $270 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

No OL – Taylor M. Smith, 304 Buerger, St., dismissed, $28 costs.

Reckless op – Taylor M. Smith, 304 Buerger St., $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Taylor M. Smith, 304 Buerger St., dismissed, $28 costs.

Squealing tires – Taylor M. Smith, 304 Buerger St., dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – Joshua A. Martin, 518 South Maple St., $1050 fine, $525 susp., $166 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Concentration – Addam M. Blue, Raymond, $750 fine, $375 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 24 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to display – Addam M. Blue, Raymond, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Addam M. Blue, Raymond, dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – Kendall Hanuska, Mechanicsburg, $750 fine, $375 susp., $160 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – Jeffrey L. Wright, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – William R. Stout, Springfield, $250 fine, $100 susp., $94 costs.

Stop sign – Shawn A. Calvagno, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Ashley C. Inskeep, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Ashley N. Pfarr, 14000 St. Rt. 38, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper secure load – Dale C. Craycraft, Lockbourne, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Connor T. Kannally, Plain City, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Patrick B. Peeler, Ada, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Stephanie L. Marker, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Leslie D. Merrick, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Shad A. Ervin, West Mansfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Squealing tires – Jack P. Langenkamp, Russia, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Hillary A. Turner, Kenton, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kimberlee L. Elliott, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Robert P. Leeds, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OL forf – Maria G. Fregozo, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Non-compliance – Matthew S. Phipps, 219 Cypress Drive, $1000 fine, $500 susp., $120 costs.

