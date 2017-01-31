According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Hickory Drive reported a theft of a computer Monday at 12:45 p.m.

Tasha Marie Deboard, 34, of East Fourth Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday at 2:36 p.m.

Judy N. Queen, 32, of East Fourth Street, was arrested for theft at a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard Monday at 2:55 p.m.

A resident of Poplar Street was transported to the hospital after attempting suicide Tuesday at 1:08 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy investigated identity theft and fraud involving a victim who lives in the 34000 block of Baldwin Road Monday at 10:50 a.m.

A deputy went to a home in the 32000 block of Winnemac Road to investigate possible identity theft involving a collection agency Monday at 12:41 p.m.

A deputy arrested Tasha M. Deboard, 34, of Bellefontaine, for an outstanding warrant Monday at 2:21 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 12000 block of U.S. 42 to investigate a burglary Monday at 3:12 p.m. Items stolen include a television, a tool box, a power washer, hunting gear and various smaller power tools.

A deputy investigated possible abuse that occurred at a residence in the 31000 block of West Mansfield-Mount Victory Road Monday at 5:26 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 24000 block of Lunda Road for a possible deceased 94-year-old female Monday at 10:55 p.m. The Union County Coroner was called to the scene and a report was taken.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

Comments

comments