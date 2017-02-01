Municipal Court

Seat belt – Matthew S. Phipps, 219 Cypress Drive, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Assault – Kangol K. Mbogba Odo, 121 West Third St., $500 fine, $250 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Felon assault – Dale M. Butz, Mt. Victory, bound over, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Larry Cartharn Jr., Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Larry Cartharn Jr., Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Bryan K. Trippett, 525 Ash St., $58 fine, $165 costs.

Physical control – Michael S. Jamison, Clearwater, FL, $750 fine, $375 susp., $176 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Michael S. Jamieson, Clearwater, FL, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Michael V. Sullivan, Lima, $150 fine, $120 costs.

Follow too close – Michael V. Sullivan, Lima, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Amy J. McGlone, Milford Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Troy N. Thayer, Richwood, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Stop sign – Kimber M. Bookwalter, Unionville Center, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Permit unlic driver – Michael D. Brentlinger, Russells Point, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Joanna K. Jones, Marion, $75 fine, $98 costs.

No OL – Amy E. Jordan, North Lewisburg, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Amy E. Jordan, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Stacy O. Sexton, Kenton, $72 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Andres S. Yanez, Columbus, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Andres S. Yanez, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

OVI – Riley J. Millington, 333 West Ninth St., $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 180 days jail 170 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

FRA susp – Gabriel T. Shirk, Marion, dismissed, $98 costs.

No OL – Gabriel T. Shirk, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Gabriel T. Shirk, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Obstruct official business – Timothy L. Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, $500 fine, $250 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Open container – Timothy L. Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Hunt w/o permission – Corey D. Rogers, Columbus, $250 fine, $200 susp., $110 costs, 30 days jail susp.

License forf – Cory D. Allen, Plain City, $600 fine, $300 susp., $223 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Cory D. Allen, Plain City, $600 fine susp., $28 costs.

Marked lanes – Vanessa L. Gombash, Springfield, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Reckless op – Amy L. Smiley-Hubek, 543 Mulberry St., $250 fine, $172 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Marked lanes – Amy L. Smiley-Hubek, 543 Mulberry St., dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Claude D. Miller, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ann King, Milford Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ann R. King, Milford Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Jarrin B. Mullet Jr., Plain City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

