According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police is investigating an incident of gross sexual imposition Tuesday at 12:19 p.m.

A resident of Trophy Drive reported a possible Internet scam Tuesday at 3:26 p.m.

A resident of Hillcrest Circle reported an unruly juvenile Tuesday at 4:01 p.m.

Earl Corbin III, 28, of North Lewisburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Tuesday at 10:01 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

The Union County Sheriff’s Office did not provide reports by press time.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

The Ohio State Highway Patrol could not be reached by press time.

