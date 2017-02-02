Municipal Court

Seat belt – Laura Burgaugh, 727B Kenny Lane, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Gabriel D. Eddy, Columbus, $33 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – Paula S. Mills, Forest, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Timothy L. Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Drug susp – Timothy L. Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, $500 fine, $250 susp., $28 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Marked lanes – Douglas S. Rhees, 1499 Tarragon Drive, $50 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – James C. King II, Cardington, $30 fine, $5 costs.

Seat belt – Brian K. O’Connors, 500 North Cherry St., $30 fine, $91 costs.

OVI – Danny D. Cook III, Hilliard, $250 fine susp., $129 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Eboni C. Dunlap, Oak Park, MI, $70 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Mariah G. Koenig, Grove City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Non-compliance – Damion M. Burke, 324 West Eighth St., dismissed, $85 costs.

Judgment susp – Damion M. Burke, 324 West Eighth St., dismissed, $28 costs.

No OL – Damion M. Burke, 324 West Eighth St., $150 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Flora A. Stump, 20159 Dog Leg Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Traffic light – Halle M. Lucas, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Violate traffic ln – Bol B. Aweng, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brooklyn S. Farnsworth, West Mansfield, $8 fine.

Speeding – Joseph B. Webster, Westerville, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Caleb Breckenridge, 12639 Black Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Craig A. Burkholder, Bluffton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Keirsten A. Hyatt, Zanesfield, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Dis saf pv/prop – Tylar J. Sayre, Galloway, $122 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Justin W. Peyton, Waldo, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kada L. Arthur, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Dionte D. Craig, Urbancrest, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Sharlene A. Fancey, 1740 Damos Way, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Gregory W. Ford, 18544 Boerger Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Lisa M. Hughes, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Turn signal – Craig S. Moreo, Lakeview, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Russell S. Penhorwood, North Lewisburg, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Taillight req – Steven Simpson, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Giacoma Bello, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Damian L. Ramos, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Dylan T. Miller, Jacksonville, FL, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Fail to display – Jennifer L. Clark, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Charles R. Snyder, 813 West Eighth St., dismissed, $110 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Devin Chambers, 1570 Valley Drive, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Underage alcohol – Jacob A. Kleinhenz, Maria Stein, $250 fine, $150 susp., $110 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Comments

comments