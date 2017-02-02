According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Christopher Teeple, 25, of Larue, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 1:11 p.m.

An employee of a business on West Fifth Street reported check fraud Wednesday at 1:07 p.m.

Johnathan Tran, 27, of Raymond, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 1:36 p.m.

Tabitha Smith, 31, of Butternut Drive, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Marysville Municipal Court Wednesday at 5:41 p.m.

An employee of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft Wednesday at 9:07 p.m.

A resident of Woodcrest Drive was transported to Grant Medical Center after attempts of self-harm Thursday at 12:34 a.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a business in the 8000 block of Rausch Drive to investigate a wire transfer fraud Tuesday at 9:37 p.m.

A deputy went to a home in the 17000 block of Hillview Road to investigate a fraudulent telephone scam involving an alleged motor vehicle crash involving a family member in Columbus and the need to pay a public defender $4,000 Tuesday at 11:50 am.

A deputy went to a residence in the 23000 block of Route 4 to investigate unauthorized credit card charges Tuesday at 12:46 p.m.

A deputy investigated multiple unwanted telemarketing calls that were received at a residence in the 16000 block of Robinson Road Tuesday at 5:28 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Earl W. Corbin III, 28, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 10:06 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to Route 739 near Baldwin Road to investigate damage to a 2016 Honda CRV caused by the vehicle striking a large piece of metal that was laying in the roadway Wednesday at 3:34 a.m.

A deputy arrested Ashley L. Diamond, 28, of Raymond, for an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 11:04 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000 block of Santa Barbara Drive to investigate a report of fraud Wednesday at 11:44 a.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to arrest Matthew S. Phipps, 30, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.

A deputy responded to Route 245 near U.S. 33 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2001 Buick Century that struck a fox Wednesday at 6:54 p.m.

A deputy responded to the 22000 block of Route 47 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1999 Lexus RX3 that struck a deer Wednesday at 8:03 p.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Katie N. Schlarman, 25, of Celina, for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 11:19 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Trooper arrested Diego Gonzalez-Lopez Wednesday at 2:32 a.m. for OVI and driving without a license on U.S. 42. He was stopped after troopers observed him driving slowly with his hazard lights on.

