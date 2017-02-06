According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Residents of Kenny Lane reported theft of personal items from motor vehicles Friday at 6:29 a.m.

A resident of Windsor Drive reported being threatened Friday at 3:29 p.m.

Marysville Police’s K-9 units assisted OSP on a traffic stop Friday at 3:20 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a Richwood Bank bag Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Scotts Thomas, 38, of Mill Wood Boulevard, was arrested for domestic violence Saturday at 12:04 p.m.

Gregory Scheiderer, 44, of Route 4, was arrested for driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and cited for speeding Saturday at 2:04 a.m.

A resident of Main Street reported damage to household items Saturday at 1:32 p.m.

A resident of Creekview Drive reported unauthorized bank charges Saturday at 3:14 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Saturday at 9:52 p.m.

A business on Colemans Crossing reported theft of merchandise Saturday at 9:53 p.m.

Mackenzie Bowman, 18, of Parrott Boulevard, was cited for driving under suspension, one tail light required, possession of marijuana paraphernalia Saturday at 9:59 p.m.

A resident of Bellefontaine threatened self-harm during a dispute in the City of Marysville Sunday at 1:31 a.m.

Marysville Division of Police responded to a dispute on East Fourth Street Sunday at 3:03 a.m.

Levi Grimes, 23, of Cinnamon Drive, was arrested for aggravated menacing Sunday at 5:11 a.m.

Brian Schnapp, 36, of Hamilton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Butler County Sunday at 10:44 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to a dispute on West Fifth Street Sunday at 6:53 p.m.

Kendell Williamson, 28, of Greenwood Boulevard, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Sunday at 7:38 p.m.

Chelsie Still, 24, of Unionville Center, was arrested for theft of merchandise from a business on Colemans Crossing Sunday at 7:53 p.m.

A business on South Maple Street reported theft of lottery tickets Sunday at 8:24 p.m.

Theft of personal items from a motor vehicle was reported by a business on Lydia Drive Sunday at 10 p.m.

Theft of personal items from a motor vehicle was reported by a business on Lydia Drive Sunday at 10:15 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2008 Hyundai Elantra that struck a 2006 Suzuki Forenza Friday at 1:13 a.m.

A deputy investigated the possible theft of $1,605 from a resident that lives in the 22000 block of Wolford Maskill Road Friday at 2:41 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 24000 block of Route 4 for an assault Friday at 3:12 p.m. One victim was transported to Memorial Hospital. After further investigation, Robby L. Ault, 22, of Marion, was charged with aggravated trespassing.

A deputy went to residence in the 22000 block of Treaty Line Road to investigate a possible scam involving an electric company Friday at 6:44 p.m.

A deputy met with a Wellston Police Officer to take custody of Amy E. Timen, 44, of Columbus for an outstanding arrest warrant Friday at 8 p.m. She was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to a residence on May Street in Magnetic Springs for a possible overdose Friday at 8:38 p.m. One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Deputies were sent to a home in the 7200 block of Kile Road for a dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend Friday at 9:23 p.m. The parties were separated.

A deputy investigated a custody dispute involving a residence from Railroad Street in Milford Center Friday at 9:44 p.m.

A deputy investigated an unruly juvenile complaint at a residence in the 13000 block of Route 347 Saturday at 4:59 p.m.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 21000 block of Raymond Road for a domestic fight between two family members Saturday at 6:43 p.m. After further investigation, Trey S. Z. Shelton, 21, of Raymond, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 8000 block of Corporate Boulevard to investigate the theft of sheet metal Friday at 8:19 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Daniela Cortes, 21, of Galloway, was arrested for driving out of marked lanes and OVI on U.S. 33 Friday at 12:53 a.m.

