Municipal Court

Assured clear distance – Ciara A. Mollette, 1200 Brookstone Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Margaret McKenna, Ostrander, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Jason S. Tippie, 500 Mill Wood Blvd, dismissed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Mavereck Cordova, Powhatan, VA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Bernard K. Asirifi, New Albany, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Drive unsafe veh – Tre V.M. Cunningham, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – James A. Hawkins, Carroll, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Theresa A. Geist, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Chad K. Sheets, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Douglas S. Degen Jr., Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jamie L. Harrington, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Brittant L. Berg, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Davan A. Dotson, Groveport, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joshua C. Haynes, 540 ½ Linden St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lauren O. Rosier, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathaniel E. Brown, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kellie L. McCarthy, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Robert W. Hammond III, 21785 Boord Road, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Allen E. Schneider, 2146 Derby Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Open container – Joshua Hernendez, Delaware, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Erik M. Rickenbacher, Kenton, $150 fine, $88 costs, OL susp. mo.

Possess marijuana – Erick M. Rickenbacher, Kenton, dismissed, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Joshua R. Anderson, Powell, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Joshua R. Anderson, Powell, dismissed, $28 cost.

Drug paraphernalia – Joshua D. Maynard, Plain City, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Joshua D. Maynard, Plain City, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Glenn E. Smith, Raymond, $55 fine, $113 costs.

OVI – Joshua Hernandez, Delaware, $750 fine, $375 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

No OL – Joshua Hernandez, Delaware, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

License plate lights – Joshua Hernandez, Delaware, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Susp/rev – Angel R. Patrick, Delaware, $500 fine, $250 susp., $145 costs.

Non-compliance – Angel R. Patrick, Delaware, dismissed, $28 costs.

Comments

comments