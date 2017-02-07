According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Kenneth Pfarr, 59, of Buerger Street, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Monday at 6:29 a.m.

An abandoned vehicle with fictitious plates was towed from Collins Avenue at Ash Street Monday at 10:29 a.m.

A resident of Chiprock Drive reported losing a purse at a business on West Fifth Street Monday at 1:32 p.m.

Matthew Hines, 33, of North Lewisburg, was cited for driving under suspension Monday at 3:29 p.m.

A business on North Main Street reported theft of tools Monday at 6:12 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Brock Road, a deputy arrested Mark A. Herd, 30, of Marysville, for operating a vehicle while under the influence Sunday at 2:24 a.m. He was taken to the Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy went to a residence in the 15000 block of U.S. 36 to arrest Andrew K. Coffey, 18, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Sunday at 10:43 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A Union County Deputy met with a Logan County Deputy to take custody of William W. Hatcher Jr., 45, of Russells Point, for an outstanding arrest warrant Monday at 2:59 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department were sent to a residence on Rose Street in Magnetic Springs for a possible assault involving two juveniles Sunday at 3:35 p.m.

A deputy attempted to stop a 2007 Dodge Charger in the 11000 block of Industrial Parkway for a speeding violation Sunday at 5:06 p.m. The vehicle did not stop, last control and crashed into a utility pole. The driver, Oscar H. Castillo, 28, of Columbus, was arrested for speeding, operating a vehicle while under the influence, driving under suspension and obstructing official business. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police officer to take custody of Kendell D. Williamson, 28, of Lima, for an outstanding arrest warrant Sunday at 7:53 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to the Adult Parole Authority Office on Route 4 to take custody of Charles R. Snyder, 43, of Marysville, for a probation violation Monday at 8:15 a.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a Milford Center resident to investigate the theft and forgery of a check Monday at 9:57 a.m.

A deputy went to the 20000 block of Middleburg Plain City Road to investigate the theft of an urn from a grace site Monday at 11:47 a.m.

A deputy was sent to the Adult Parole Authority Office on Route 4 to take custody of Jaclyn N. Worthington, 32, of Marysville, for a probation violation Monday at 3:22 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000 block of Taylor Road to investigate harassment involving social media sites Monday at 4:26 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 8000 block of Avalon Lane to investigate the fraudulent use of personal information that was used to open multiple charge accounts Monday at 6:04 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

