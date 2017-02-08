Municipal Court

Child restraint – Angel R. Patrick, Delaware, $50 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Elijah L. Harris, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Linda S.R. Cooley, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Gretchen H. Williams, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Non-compliance – Joshua D. Maynard, Plain City, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Joshua D. Maynard, Plain City, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Shalinee Agolla, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Thomas E. Deschler, Dublin, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Kendra A. Hoot, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Ronnie L. Napper, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Angelica Gomez, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – William P. Larson, Churdan, IA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Joshua R. Anderson, Powell, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Austin B. Billingsley, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

KY state susp – William B. Campbell, St. Rt. 42 Motel, 102, $600 fine, $300 susp., $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fictitious plates – Desiree N. Godwin, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – John T. Hammaker, Troy, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Travis C. Harding, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jahmere L. Howze, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Tamara N. Jones, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Improper pass – Max A. Jordan, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Candace M. Rezes, Grove City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Timothy A. Siders, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Tiffany E. Springer-Jackson, 22355 Bear Swamp Road, $250 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Alex R. Erndteman, Ludington, MI,, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Left of center – Justin D. Rozelle, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew J. Stacey, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Megan M. Collins, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Physical control – Nathan V. Mescher, 941 Watermill Place, $500 fine, $250 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Hunt w/o permission – John P. Leahy, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Hunt w/o permission – Charles D. Miller, 366 Hickory Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Setimio J. Signoracci, 19910 Westlake Lee Road, $150 fine, $85 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Setimio J. Signoracci, 19910 Westlake Lee Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Domestic violence – Terry L. Hughes, 90 Pin Oak Drive, $500 fine, $250 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Elizabeth M. Brown, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Concentration – Mitsuru Kobayashi, 344 Damascus Road, $750 fine, $375 susp., $178 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Improper turn – Mitsuru Kobayashi, 344 Damascus Road, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Jesse C.A. Thomas, Raymond, $600 fine, $300 susp., $212 costs.

Susp/rev – Timothy H. Hite, Plain City, bound over, $28 costs.

Comments

comments