According to Marysville Police Department reports:

The City of Marysville reported theft of utilities Tuesday at 8:58 a.m.

Employees of a business on Route 31 reported telecommunication harassment Tuesday at 9:47 a.m.

A resident of Willow Drive reported theft over the Internet Tuesday at 2:50 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a wallet from South Walnut Tuesday at 3:05 p.m.

A resident of Mill Road reported unauthorized use of a bank account Tuesday at 4:24 p.m.

Marshawn Harrison, 21, of Meadows Drive, was cited for no operator’s license, driving under suspension and expired tags Tuesday at 5:39 p.m.

A resident of South Maple Street reported theft of firearms Tuesday at 7:03 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

At 11:52 A.M., Tuesday, Ansley M. Hendrickson, 21, of Marysville, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the City of Columbus. Hendrickson was turned over to a Columbus Police Officer.

A deputy was sent to a home in the 23000 block of Yearsley Road about 3:23 p.m., Tuesday, for an unruly 16-year-old male. The deputy took a report.

A juvenile driver was issued a citation for failure to control following an injury crash at 6:18 p.m., Tuesday, in the 8500 block of State Route 736. A deputy and units from the Jerome Township and Pleasant Valley fire departments responded to the crash. According to the report, the driver of a 2005 Honda Civic lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the road, hit a mailbox, telephone junction box and a utility pole.

A deputy responded to state Route 31, near the Union and Hardin county lines at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday, to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2013 Chevrolet Captiva that hit a deer.

At 8:32 p.m., Tuesday, a deputy met with an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper to take custody of Nyomi A. Taylor, 45, of Columbus. Taylor was wanted on an arrest warrant in Union County. She was taken to Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

