Municipal Court

Stop sign – Jennifer J. McQuillan, 13359 Leeper Perkins Road, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Karen A. Ashba, West Mansfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Venkata M. Babu Gurram, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Thomas W. Henry, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Julie A. Johnson, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jarod W. Ramsey, Irwin, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Seat belt – Skylar A. Clark, 1782 Caraway Lane, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Cody D. Eagy, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Fail to display – Mark A. Trout, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Robert E. McPheron, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Casey R. Brindley, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Donald Morris, 307 West Fifth, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Renee R. Appelfeller, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Robert M. Berg, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Samual A. Williams, Ridgeway, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Orvil Young Jr., 1167 Nutmeg Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Timothy A. Mikita, Goodlettsville, TN, $750 fine, $375 susp., $497 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding- Timothy A. Mikita, Goodlettsville, TN, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Madison P. Neubauer, West Mansfield, $250 fine, $100 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Disorderly conduct – Jordan Hemp, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 7, $250 fine, $150 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Eric Huffman, Rohrersville, MD, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $152 costs.

Speeding – Chen Yanyun, Powell, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Dakota C. Welker, Kenton, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Mark E. Iiames, Troy, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Barrett R. Crook, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Fail move over – Caleb P. Lytle, Ostrander, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas A. Lantz, Ostrander, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Raymond A. Lewandowski, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin W. Wright, Boiling Spring, PA, dismissed, $153 costs.

Speeding – Lauren M. Fraley, Delaware, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Brandy J. Heineman, Richwood, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Gilda K. Sidner, Grove City, $25 fine.

Speeding – Brenda K. Eschenbrenner, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Marked lanes – Sarah M. Painter, Hilliard, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Anthony M. Boyd, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Lawrence D. Cooper, Delaware, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Michelle L. Delong, Bellefontaine, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Christopher H. Snyder, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Breanne N. James, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Albert Johnstone, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Jeremy R. Hoepf, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Wayne L. Oakley, Lewistown, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Thomas R. Crothers, Fulton, $97 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Taylor L. Izzard, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Shrividhy A. Krishnamurthy, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Comments

comments