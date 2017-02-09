According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police recovered a firearm from the area of North Court Street Wednesday at 9:23 a.m.

Marysville High School reported suspicious conditions Wednesday at an unspecified time.

A resident of South Walnut Street reported a theft Wednesday at 1:39 p.m.

Jeffrey Blake, 27, of Plain City, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Madison County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday at 4:18 p.m.

Taylor Smith, 22, of Buerger Street, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Marysville Municipal Court Wednesday at 11:06 p.m.

Marysville Police assisted Morrow County Sheriff’s Office with a juvenile Wednesday at 11:24 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

While on patrol, a deputy checked a suspicious 2005 Toyota Camry parked in the U.S. 33 westbound rest area Wednesday at 2:19 a.m. After further investigation, Latasha M. Charles, 36, of Michigan, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from the State of Michigan. She was transportation to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy met with a resident from the 20000-block of Orchard Road to investigate the fraudulent use of her driver’s license number Wednesday at 7:04 a.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 42 near Route 736 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2001 Kenworth truck that struck metal debris in the roadway Wednesday at 1:12 p.m.

A Union County Deputy met with a Madison County Deputy to take custody of a juvenile male for an outstanding arrest warrant Wednesday at 2:43 p.m. He was taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center.

A deputy went to a residence in the 31000 block of Route 37 to investigate harassing telephone calls and text messages being received from an ex-boyfriend Wednesday at 4:12 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Coleman Brake Road for an unruly juvenile Wednesday at 4:47 p.m.

A deputy investigated the theft and forgery of a check that was stolen from a residence on Railroad Street in Unionville Center Wednesday at 11:34 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

