Municipal Court

Speeding – Melissa M.M. Hall, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Christina M. Allen, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Melony J. Baker, East Liberty, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Mary J. Cherup, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jesse D. Gober, Jeromesville, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Overweight – Bradley E. Toops, Galloway, $232 fine, $88 costs.

No mud flap – Bradley E. Toops, Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mendi L. Holder, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Andrew T. Stevens, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Stop sign – Kevin W. Cox, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eric S. Heinzer, 1398 Park Meadow Drive, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kelly L. Holley, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jason Warye, 729 West Third St., dismissed, $143 costs.

Expired OL – Joseph D. Beckler IV, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Linda Dill, 916 Hickory Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Paige M. Martin, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Rickey L. Phillips, Urbana, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Mitchell D. Wadding, Findlay, dismissed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Paige E.A. Hargreaves, Indianapolis, IN, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jeremiah M. Palmer, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Samuel T. Bartlett Jr., 1093 Watkins Glen Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Corey M. Bracewell, 67 Aspen Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Corey M. Bracewell, 67 Aspen Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Stefan M. Vandermolen, Kalamazoo, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Monica J. Yanscik, 13830 Watkins Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Hannah S.M. Epps, Raymond, $250 fine, $173 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fictitious plates – Hannah S.M. Epps, Raymond, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Austin J. Moulton, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Taylor, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jamie H. Beach, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert S. Hillard, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Richard Imhoff, Everett, ON, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nikolina V. Janakievski, New Albany, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Suzanne Clarridge, 20444 Raymond Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Michael J. Cook, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Joseph A. Estes, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ankitkumar V. Patel, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Follow too close – Nicole D. Stevenson, 149 First St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Gregory G. Stinemetz, 13700 Shortees Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Buffy Kemp, DeGraff, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Susan J. Martin, Waterville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – E. Gus Maschmann, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Cameron Peppo, 130 North Walnut St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Andrew T. Angelo, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Lane A. Francis, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Marked lanes – Rochelle R. Keaton, 1097 Watkins Glen Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lamees J. Alain, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

