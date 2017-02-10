According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of North Cherry Street reported criminal damaging Thursday at 8:16 a.m.

Brent Herriott, 25, of Redwood Drive, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Marysville Municipal Court Thursday at 9:26 a.m.

A resident of Amrine Mill Road reported a dispute Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

An employee of a business on London Avenue reported identity theft Thursday at 1:11 p.m.

A resident of Fairfield Drive reported telecommunication harassment Thursday at 1:19 p.m.

Marysville High School reported suspicious conditions Thursday at 12:45 p.m.

Heather Shirer, 36, of Columbus, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Union County Sheriff’s Office Thursday at 3:19 p.m.

An employee of a business on U.S. 36 reported a theft Thursday at 7:26 p.m.

An employee of a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported a theft Thursday at 8:27 p.m.

A resident of Windmill Drive reported fraud Thursday at 9:50 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded to the intersection of U.S. 42 and Industrial Parkway to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2014 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer that struck the back of a 2017 Western Star semi, which then struck the back of a 2013 Kida Rio Thursday at 7:44 a.m. The driver of the Peterbilt semi, Colten S. Priest, 26, of Ossian, Indiana, was issued a traffic citation for failure to control.

A deputy was sent to a business in the 12000 block of Watkins Road to investigate the theft of scrap metal Thursday at 8:17 a.m.

Deputies arrested Kelsey A. Hall, 25, and Ryan D.L. Sergent, 38, both of Marysville, for outstanding warrants at the Union County Courthouse Thursday at 11:45 a.m. Both were taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy investigated a domestic dispute between a husband and wife that occurred at a residence in the 9200 block of Industrial Parkway Thursday at 12:41 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Northern Union County Fire and EMS District responded to the 27000 block of Route 4 to investigate an injury crash involving a 2005 Toyota Corolla and a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser that struck each other head-on Thursday at 2:05 p.m. The Union County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 6800 block of MacNeil Drive to investigate the victim’s personal information being used to open a cable television account Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

A deputy met with a Marysville Police Officer to take custody of Heather M. Shirer, 36, of Columbus, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 4:13 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy responded to the 14000 block of Watkins Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado that struck a deer Thursday at 7:36 p.m.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 at Post Road involving a 2006 Honda Civic, a deputy charged Shane W. Birchfield, 19, of Marysville, with possession of marijuana and Riley M. Krieg, 19, of Marysville, with possession of drug paraphernalia Thursday at 7:52 p.m.

A deputy was sent to the Logan County Jail to take custody of Charles L. Rasnick, 38, of Zanesville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 8:41 p.m. He was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

