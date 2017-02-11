Municipal Court

Speeding – Rhyan Spears, Raymond, $21.50 costs.

Seat belt – Jeremy D. James, Rushsylvania, $30 fine, $25 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Travis R. Lively, Plain City, $500 fine, $250 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Travis R. Lively, Plain City, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Carolyn S. Morales, Richwood, $150 fine, $91 costs.

Misrep driver license – Mitchell T. Jones, Plain City, $200 fine, $100 susp., $151 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Theft – Leann Holsinger, Marion, $600 fine, $300 susp., $188.80 costs, 90 days jail 85 susp.

Theft – Joson R. Carroll, Delaware, $500 fine, $250 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Theft – Martey L. Shelton, 1808 Deer Crossing Blvd, $500 fine, $250 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

FRA susp – David A. Speck, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Concentration – John T. Hillard, Urbana, $750 fine, $375 susp., $160 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Marked lanes – John T. Hillard, Urbana, dismissed, $28 costs.

Physical control – Peter J. Linehan, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $123 costs.

No OL – Peter J. Linehan, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Reckless op – Peter J. Linehan, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

OVI – Dale A. Overly, 16220 Poling Road, $750 fine, $375 susp., $160 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Dale A. Overly, 16220 Poling Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Joshua Avila, Lima, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Omer H. Osman, Lansing, MI, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Gabriele G. Marcucci, Delaware, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Max Crispin, 1580 Bay Laurel Drive, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Kavaughn R. Ross, North Lauderdale, FL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Child restraint – Candace M. Estes, 643 Rainbow Drive, $35 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Edward A. Klingensmith, Jackson Center, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – David P. Moore, Marion, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Brad J. Offenbecher, Bellefonatine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Andrew E. Rhoades, Upper Arlington, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Coleton R. Beltz, 931 Southwood Drive, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Seth A. Ziegler, 456 Northwoods Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Chase M. McDowell, 527A North Main St., $150 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Chase M. McDowell, 527A North Main St., $30 fine, $28 costs.

Headlights – Michel Jordan, Richwood, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Julianna M. Coy, Dublin, $85 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew A. Kinkoph, Hamilton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Johnathan R. Schlecht, 658 Wagon Wheel Lane, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to turn – Kenneth L. Ary, 10530 Hinton Mill Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Follow too close – Logan D. Ficklesen, Findlay, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Marked lanes – Phillip F. Pigeon, Redford Twp, MI, $55 fine, $88 costs.

