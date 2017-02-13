Municipal Court

Speeding – H. Beck Wagner II, Beavercreek, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Matthew S. Workman, New Albany, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Brandon K. Borders, 21746 Raymond Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Gary Maynard, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Marked lanes – Kimberly R. Asbury, 271 Hardin Place, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Logan T. Arnold, East Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert L. Krouse, 2031 Belmont Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Alcohol/park – Roland Alvarez, North Lewisbuerg, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $85 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Roland Alvarez, North Lewisburg, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Tracia M. Fasone, Grove City, $300 fine, $150 susp., $229 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Scott J. Williams, 825 West Eighth St., $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Scott J. Williams, 825 West Eighth St., dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Hunt w/o permit – Thomas C. Hughes, West Mansfield, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Thomas I. Perrin IV, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Open container – Thomas I. Perrin IV, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Assault – Heather M. McCroskey, 100 Poplar St., Apt 3, $150 fine susp., 30 days jail susp.

Fail to control – Mackenzie L. Totten, Ridgeway, $55 fine, $168 costs.

No OL – Latasha N. Lemaster, 682 Meadow Drive, $150 fine, $220 costs.

Seat belt – Latasha N. Lemaster, 682 Meadow Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Physical control – Dwight K. Parks, 1930 Bobtail Lane, $750 fine, $325 susp., $160 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Dwight K. Parks, 1930 Bobtail Lane, dismissed, $28 costs.

Concentration – Gladys L. Butler, 828 Hickory Drive, $750 fine, $375 susp., $198 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Forfeiture – Gladys L. Butler, 828 Hickory Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

No headlights – Gladys L. Butler, 828 Hickory Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – Roland Alvarez, North Lewisburg, $1000 fine, $400 susp., $198 costs, 60 days jail 57 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Roland Alvarez, North Lewisburg, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

No OL – December K. Combs, Richwood, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Andrew C. Mitchell, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Child support – Tricia M. Fasone, Grove City, $600 fine, $300 susp., $28 costs.

Marked lanes – Scott J. Williams, 825 West Eighth St., $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Steven T. Feasel, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Timothy R. Wurster II, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Christopher O. Artz, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brian M. Forrest, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Peggy M. Deel, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

