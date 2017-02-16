Municipal Court

Speeding – Kimberly Y. Allen, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Paul Kelly, 1313 Balley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Turn/private drive – Angel Marrero, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Brian A. Mynatt, Cincinnati, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ashley M. Patton, Rushsylvania, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jeremiah R. Nelson, Russells Point, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nahum C. Burt, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to control – Brian M. Eger, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jessica J. Wachs, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kassidi Davisson, 1160 Bay Laurel Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Paul J. Fulmer, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $145 costs.

Speeding – Richard C. Deckling, East Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail move over – Jason B. Tingley, East Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Randall F. Lowe, 1301 Milstone Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tara R. Wren, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Oscar L.T. Irizarry, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Rask M. Brookman, 735 North Maple St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dakota J. Dunlap, 14060 St. Rt. 347, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Persist disorderly conduct – Terry L. Thompson, 1342 Cider Mill Place, $250 fine, $100 susp., $110 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug abuse inst – Robin Gibson, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 11, $600 fine, $300 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Underage consumption – Nicholas R. Jones, Woodstock, dismissed, $110 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Nicholas R. Jones, Woodstock, dismissed, $28 costs.

Possess hashish – Nicholas R. Jones, Woodstock, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Nicholas R. Jones, Woodstock, dismissed, $28 costs.

Theft – Sara K. Bolden, 638 Parkway Drive, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

OVI – Douglas A. Young, 1262 Sassafras Lane, $750 fine, $375 susp., $160 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Douglas A. Young, 1262 Sassafras Lane, dismissed, $28 costs.

Marked lanes – Nicholas R. Jones, Woodstock, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Janice E. Hicks, Lima, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Left of center – Charles K. Ferguson, Grove City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Stop sign – Scott A. Warner, Uhrichsville, $58 fine, $101 costs.

No OL – Robert Patterson III, Plain City, $58 fine, $95 costs.

No taillights – Robert Pattrerson III, Plain City, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Terry J. Fondren Jr., Richwood, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Nicko L. Bahmanpour, Toledo, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Drew F. Heminger, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – April M. Ritchhart, Racine, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Assured clear distance – William T. Butler, 131 Northcrest Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

