According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of Millstone Drive reported suspicious conditions Wednesday at 1:20 p.m.

An employee of a business on North Maple Street reported suspicious conditions Wednesday at 2 p.m.

A resident of Collins Avenue reported domestic violence Wednesday at 3:43 p.m.

Jonathan Ohara, 29, of Bellefontaine, was arrested on an outstanding warrant through the Bellefontaine Police Department Wednesday at 5:32 p.m.

A resident of Greenwood Boulevard reported suspicious conditions Wednesday at 7:13 p.m.

Ryan Jones, 31, of Collins Avenue, was arrested for telecommunication harassment Wednesday at 10:51 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy responded with Allen Township Fire Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to an injury crash on U.S. 33 near Mile Post 2, involving a Chevy Cavalier and a semi truck Wednesday at 1:25 a.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol handled the crash report.

As a result of a traffic stop on Northwest Parkway, a deputy charged Damen M. Witkop, 27, of Marysville, with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia Wednesday at 5:42 p.m.

Deputies went to a residence in the 300 block of West Ninth Street to arrest Taylor M. Smith, 22 of Buerger Street, for an outstanding warrant. He was transported to Tri-County Regional Jail Wednesday at 6:46 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

