Municipal Court

Seat belt – Natosha D. Russell, London, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Justin R. Farmer, 12913 Fladt Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

No OL – Sarah C. Dukes, 531 ½ East Sixth St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Sarah C. Dukes, 531 ½ East Sixth St., $30 fine, $28 costs.

Fail move over – James B. Hardie, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lisa A. Kilroy, 214 Gallery Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Gabriel L.D.S. Gallo, Ada, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to yield – Janice J. Guisinger, 213 Ash St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Mark T. Anderson, 440 Milford Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Ryan J. Riddle, 14950 Payne Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – William B.J. Tomlin, Bellefontaine, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ziyu Zhang, Columbus, $122 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Gifford E. Howard, Richwood, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – James L. Thornton Jr., 1344 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Possess sch III – Chad M. Rausch, 15400 Fish Road, $600 fine, $300 susp., $28 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Left of center – Chad M. Rausch, 15400 Fish Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Child endanger – Douglas E. Grooms, Raymond, $600 fine, $300 susp., $28 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Underage alcohol – Tyler M. Page, Dublin, $600 fine, $300 susp., $28 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Wrongful entrust – Amanda C. Cartwright, 21115 Cotton Slash Road, $500 fine, $250 susp., $109.20 costs.

OVI – Chad M. Rausch, 15400 Fish Road, $2500 fine, $1000 susp., $195 costs, 120 days jail 90 susp., OL susp. 2 yr.

Speeding – John Ho, Brooklyn, NY, $25 fine.

Concentration – Douglas E. Grooms, Raymond, $1000 fine, $400 susp., $195 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp, 1 yr.

Reckless op – Douglas E. Grooms, Raymond, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

OVI – Tyler M. Page, Dublin, $250 fine, $166 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Marked lanes – Tyler M. Page, Dublin, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer M. Platt, Everett, ON, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gene S. Martin III, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Devon A. Stanley, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jeanne E. Baker, Louisville, KY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired OL – Eva J. Bryan, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Oscar A. Galdamez Rosales, Durham, NC, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Charles A. Wood, Urbana, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Ralph S. Utt, Greenwood, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lamin Kande, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cory Maggard, Whitehall, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tina C. Young, Dublin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

