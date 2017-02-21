Municipal Court

Possess marijuana – Chakory J. Robinson, Delaware, $150 fine, $195 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – Anthony J. Boetsch, Delaware, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Speeding – Macie R. Legge, Urbana, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Cody J. Jessee, Columbus, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Don L. Chaney, Houston, TX, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Tylor E. Kaylor, Galloway, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Nicole L. Watterson, Sulphur Springs, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Lauren Motley, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Derek T. Johnson, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Dakotah J. Wheeler, Prospect, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Traffic light – Thomas Hovest, Ottawa, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Criminal damage – Dean F. Sherman, 1165 Village Drive, $400 fine, $200 susp., $162.90 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Criminal trespass – Dean F. Sherman, 1165 Village Drive, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $53 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Amber M. Catterson, 530 Meadows Drive, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Markus E. Catterson, 530 Meadow Drive, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Agg arson – Joel E. Smith, 71C West Ninth St., bound over, $116 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Kyle C. Eby, 27 Butternut Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Erik D. Britford, Galloway, $58 fine, $165 costs.

No OL – Justin M. Oppy, 75 Hillcrest Drive, $150 fine, $98 costs.

No OL – Tara C. Ball, Magnetic Springs, $150 fine, $145 costs.

Speeding – Tara C. Ball, Magnetic Springs, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Zachary Peterson, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 7, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Zachary Peterson, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 7, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Elijah H. Ayoub, Plain City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Ryan M. Dougherty, West Mansfield, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Cayla N. Spencer, Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Non-compliance – Victoria J. Long, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 55, $150 fine, $123 costs.

Seat belt – Jessica S. Swain, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to control – Preston Sheldon, 1001 Creekview Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Sabrina L. Zimmer, 246 Dogwood Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Olivia K. Herron, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to control – Malcum Risner, 24190 St. Rt. 31, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ciarra L. Rumph, Ontario, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Aaron R. Jenkins, Kenton, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kristi L. Jewell, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Concentration – Kyle Danner, 563 Fawnbrook Drive, $750 fine, $325 susp., $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Kyle Danner, 563 Fawnbrook Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Kyle Danner, 563 Fawnbrook Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Eric B. Coit, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

