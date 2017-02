Civil Filings

Synchrony Bank vs. Teresa Weikle, for plaintiff, $3,212.49.

Regency Finance Company vs. Bryant Piper, for plaintiff, $2,008.70.

Regency Finance Company vs. James Walter, for plaintiff, $1,576.85.

City of Marysville vs. Kenneth R. Maze, for plaintiff, $1,139.76.

Union Propane LLC vs. Karen Ashba, for plaintiff, $272.70.

General Audit Corporation vs. Joell A. Dillow, for plaintiff, $463.28.

General Audit Corporation vs. Sondra N. Downing, for plaintiff, $400.00.

Van West County Hospital vs. Nicole L. Cook, for plaintiff, $960.90.

General Audit Corporation vs. Stefan L. Gregory Jr., for plaintiff, $1,991.98.

General Audit Corporation vs. Stephen M. Munday, for plaintiff, $453.54.

General Audit Corporation vs. Brandon L. Gallagher, for plaintiff, $2,251.73.

General Audit Corporation vs. Brandon M. Shaw, for plaintiff, $3,780.81.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Jenny Leiter, for plaintiff, $2,276.50.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Anthony E. Siders, for plaintiff, $3,362.57.

General Audit Corporation vs. Brian Woods, for plaintiff, $1,293.34.

