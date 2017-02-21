According to Marysville Police Department reports:

Marysville Police are investigating a report of sexual battery of a juvenile Thursday at 8:31 p.m.

Marysville Police are investigating a report an adult in possession of explicit images of a juvenile Friday at 6:33 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered bullet casing in the area of Grove Street Friday at 12:02 p.m.

A resident of Plain City reported losing a wallet at a business on Colemans Crossing Friday at 4:42 p.m.

A resident of South Oak Street reported a missing juvenile Friday at 7:23 p.m.

A business on Plum Street reported damage to a company vehicle Saturday at 10:10 a.m.

A dog at large was reported in the area of North Main Street Saturday at 8:28 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a debit card from a business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard Saturday at 7:45 p.m.

A resident of Aspen Drive reported a dispute Sunday at 3:17 a.m.

Keith Cornelius, 45, of West Ninth Street, was arrested for driving under the influence Sunday at 5:25 a.m.

A resident of Emmaus Road reported damage to a shutter Sunday at 11:42 a.m.

A resident of Miami Drive reported unauthorized credit card charges Sunday at 12:09 p.m.

A juvenile of Creekview Drive was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia Monday at 12:41 a.m.

Katie England, 23, of West Fifth Street, was arrested for menacing Monday at 1:29 a.m.

Marysville Police responded to Meadows Drive for a possible overdose Monday at of 8:58 a.m.

A resident of North Main Street reported theft of gasoline from a motor vehicle Monday at 9:09 a.m.

Jennifer Williamson, 31, of Meadows Drive, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct Monday at 9:44 a.m.

Marysville Police recovered a set of car keys from a park on West Fifth Street Monday at 3:36 p.m.

Wanda Engle, 70, of Hemlock Drive, was arrested for theft of merchandise, from a business on Colemans Crossing Monday at 4:24 p.m.

Two intoxicated juveniles were transported to Memorial Hospital Monday at 6:47 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered a set of car keys from West Third Street Monday at 10:46 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department and Pleasant Valley Fire District responded to the 10000 block of Streng Road for an injury crash involving a 2005 Dodge Dakota that drove off the road, struck a ditch and rolled several times Friday at 12:46 a.m. One juvenile victim was flown by Med Flight to Grant Hospital.

While on patrol, a deputy stopped a suspicious 1990 Dodge Dakota in the 23000 block of Route 4 Friday at 7:17 p.m. After further investigation, Herman J. Nienhaus, 50, of Marysville, was arrested for an outstanding warrant from Franklin County. He was turned over to a Franklin County Deputy.

A deputy responded to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2002 Ford F-150 that drove into a residence Friday at 8:05 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 15000 block of Valleyview Drive to investigate a domestic dispute between several family members Saturday at 4:44 a.m.

A deputy went to the Franklin County Jail to take custody of Tasha N. Lawler, 34, of Columbus, and Daniel P. Perley, 36, of South Carolina, for outstanding arrest warrants Sautrday at 8:04 a.m. They were taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies went to a residence on South Walnut Street in Marysville to arrest Ansley M. L. Hendrickson, 21, of Marysville, for an outstanding arrest warrant Saturday at 11:46 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy and units from the Marysville Fire Department, Jerome Township Fire Department, Liberty township Fire Department, Delaware County EMS, Scioto Township Fire Department and Concord Township Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 15000 block of Fish Road Saturday at 12:57 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 17000 block of White Stone Road for an unruly juvenile Saturday at 1:44 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Liberty Township Fire Department and Delaware County EMS responded to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for an overdose Saturday at 1:48 p.m. One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

A deputy was sent to a residence on West Catherine Street in Magnetic Springs to investigate the possible theft of a cell phone Saturday at 3:24 p.m.

A deputy went to a property on Reeley Road near Cobb Harriman Road to investigate vehicle tires that were dumped in a hay field 3:46 p.m.

A deputy responded to South Mill Street in Milford Center to investigate a property damage crash involving a 2005 GMC Sierra that struck a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis Saturday at 5:59 p.m.

A deputy and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to U.S. 42 near Jerome road to investigate an injury crash involving a vehicle that lost control, drove off the road and rolled over Saturday at 8:58 p.m. The State Patrol investigated the crash.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 14000 block of Weaver Road, deputies arrested the juvenile driver of a 2013 Dodge Avenger for operating a vehicle while under the influence and not having a driver’s license Sunday at 3:52 a.m. A passenger in the vehicle, Nicholas L. Price, 18, of Marysville, was charged with wrongful entrustment, underage consumption of alcohol and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

While on patrol, a deputy found a purse on Route 31 south of Amrine Wood Road Sunday at 12:22 p.m. The owner was located and the purse was returned.

Deputies were sent to a park on West Magnetic Street in Magnetic Springs to investigate a dispute involving six or seven neighbors Sunday at 5:29 p.m. The parties were separated.

As a result of a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Beecher Gamble Road, a deputy charged Nicholas A. Eldridge, 21, of Hilliard, with possession of marijuana and failure to change lanes for a public safety vehicle displaying emergency lights along the side of the road Sunday at 9:53 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a home in the 19000 block of Parrot Boulevard to investigate threats and unwanted text messages from an ex-boyfriend Monday at 10:06 a.m.

Deputies assisted the Marysville Police Department with a multiple vehicle crash at U.S. 33 and Delaware Avenue Monday at 7:12 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Troopers investigated a crash on U.S. 42 and Jerome Road that left two people injured. Silas Beal, 78, of Columbus, ran a stop sign on Jerome Road turning onto U.S. 42 and was struck by a semi driven by Steven Smith, 28, of Tennessee. Beal drove off the left side of U.S. 42 and hit a utility pole and flowerbed. He then continued before running into a field and hitting a tree. Beal and a passenger, Sharon Beal, were both extracted before the vehicle caught fire. Both were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

