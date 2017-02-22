According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A business on Colemans Crossing Boulevard reported theft of merchandise Tuesday at 8:24 a.m.

Jeremy Sassen, 37, of Bellefontaine, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Union County Tuesday at 12:23 p.m.

William Cardine, 37, of Route 245, was cited for driving under suspension Tuesday at 1:40 p.m.

Marysville Police recovered drug abuse instruments from a residence on Milcrest Drive Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

A resident of Hemlock Drive reported domestic violence Tuesday at 2:42 p.m.

A resident of Milford Center reported unauthorized withdrawals from a bank account Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Marysville Police responded to a fight at a business on Route 31 Tuesday at 8:52 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies went to a business in the 24000 block of Honda Parkway to investigate damage to the rear window of a vehicle Tuesday at 1:34 a.m.

A deputy met with a Richwood Police Officer to take custody of Torrie L. Ledley, 37, of Richwood, for an outstanding arrest warrant Tuesday at 11:03 a.m.

A deputy responded to U.S. 33 near Mitchell Dewitt Road to investigate a property damage crash involving a 1997 Honda Accord and a 2013 Kia Optima Tuesday at 3:12 p.m.

A deputy investigated threatening phone calls that were received at a residence on West Park Street in Magnetic Springs Tuesday at 3:49 p.m.

Deputies assisted the Marysville Police Department with a fight involving several juveniles at a business in the 17000 block of Route 31 Tuesday at 8:51 p.m.

A deputy met with an Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper to take custody of Sara E. Schoonover, 36, of Milford Center, for an outstanding warrant Tuesday at 8:57 p.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Deputies were sent to the 20000 block of Peoria Loop Road to investigate an argument between a resident and a vehicle driver Tuesday at 9 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

There are no injury crash or arrest reports for today.

