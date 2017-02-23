Seat belt – Adam G. Uhl, Lancaster, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Criminal damage – Logan M. Grose, Richwood, $600 fine, $400 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Theft – Sara E. Fuentes, West Mansfield, $600 fine, $300 susp., $145 costs, 180 days jail 170 susp.

Burglary – Taish A. Wellnitz, 24115 Yearsley Road, bound over, $140.90 costs.

Theft – Taish A. Wellnitz, 24115 Yearsley Road, bound over, $28 costs.

Assault – Gary L. Brown, Plain City, $300 fine, $150 susp., $110 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Kourtney D. Corn, Logansport, IN, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Non-compliance – Trevor J. Koester, 784 Kenny Lane, $600 fine, $300 susp., $126 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Trevor J. Koester, 784 Kenny Lane, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Latrice M. Cowan, Lima, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Jacob E. Wilson, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

OVI – Christopher D. Blankenship, Delaware, $750 fine, $375 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to control – Christopher D. Blankenship, Delaware, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

License forfeit – Kara Holt, Hilliard, $600 fine, $300 susp., $173 costs.

Speeding – Stephanie A. Frye, Grove City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Smauel L. Owens, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Deshone A. Davis, Galloway, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Non-compliance – Larry D. Gibson, 569 East Tenth St., Lot 2, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs.

Speeding – Jessica L. Boerger, Ft. Loramie, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Timothy L. Albright, Morral, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Catherine L. Thompson, West Mansfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Robert E. McPheron, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Stop sign – Derek A. Griffith, 21177 Cotton Slash Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jodi R. Slabach, West Mansfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Eric J. Riegel, 1651 Foxfire Drive, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy C. Morgan, Woodstock, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Shae R. Adams, Waynesboro, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lee Y. Dong, Columbia, MD, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail annual reg – Sachin A. Patil, 424 Bridgewater Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael T. Cavins, 1719 Damos Way, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Michael A. Hamilton, West Warwick, RI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tim A. Lacy, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Denise M. Leclair, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Follow too close – Gabriel Martinez-Gonzalez, 1799 Sassafras Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Cathy J. Neal, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rickie L. Thomas, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Emily A. Wiess, Dublin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amanda E. Heflin, Raymond, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Matthew E. Hiser, Galloway, $55 fine, $88 costs.

