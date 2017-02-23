According to Marysville Police Department reports:

A resident of West Mansfield reported identity theft that occurred in the City of Marysville Wednesday at 9:51 a.m.

An employee of a business on South Court Street reported someone broke into the property Wednesday at 11:16 a.m.

A juvenile was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after an incident in the area of West Third Street Wednesday at 12:28 p.m.

Danielle Ackerman, 32, of Kenny Lane, was cited for driving under suspension Wednesday at 1:34 p.m.

A resident of Allenby Drive reported a theft Wednesday at 3:08 p.m.

A resident of South Main Street was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation after comments of self harm Wednesday at 6:13 p.m.

Michelle Shaw, 26, of Columbus, was arrested for an outstanding warrant through Marysville Municipal court Wednesday at 10:53 p.m.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 16000 block of Brookside Court to investigate an assault involving a boyfriend and girlfriend Wednesday at 9:28 a.m.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred on Claibourne Road in January 2017 involving a 2008 Mercury Mountaineer that struck two pigs in the roadway Wednesday at 12:49 p.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 17000 block of West Darby Road to investigate a runaway juvenile Wednesday at 3:51 p.m. The juvenile was found in Logan County.

As a result of a traffic complaint, a deputy stopped a 2013 Dodge Ram on Fourth Street in Marysville Wednesday at 8:46 p.m. After further investigation, Brian S. O’Connors, 52, of Marysville, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence. He was transported to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Craig Carey, of New Bloomington, was cited for OVI and driving out of marked lanes on U.S. 33 near U.S. 42 Wednesday at 9:45 p.m.

Comments

comments