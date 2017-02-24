According to Marysville Police Department reports:

John W. Levings, 37, of Pepper Lane, was arrested on an outstanding warrant Thursday at 9:22 a.m.

A resident of Clavary Road reported receiving threatening messages Thursday at 10:07 a.m.

A resident of Calvary Road reported unwanted messages Thursday at 10 a.m.

A resident of South Walnut Street reported a theft of money Thursday at 12:33 p.m.

A resident of Barker Road reported a theft of a license plate while at a business Thursday at 2:23 p.m.

Kimberly Lenfest, 45, of Columbus, was cited for driving under suspension Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

A fight was reported at East Sixth Street and South Main Street Thursday at 5:10 p.m. Officers responded and cited a juvenile with tobacco possession. An assault case is under investigation.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office reports:

Deputies and units from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a crash that sent one person to the hospital. The crash involved a 2012 Dodge Avenger that struck the back of a 2005 Ford F-650 tow truck that was hauling another vehicle Thursdaya t 5:59 p.m. The driver of the Dodge, Ted L. Cronkleton, 57, of West Mansfield, was issued a traffic citation for failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead. One victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Since the report is not yet complete, Sheriff’s Office officials had no further information.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 11000 block of U.S. 36 for a possible drug overdose Thursday at 4:13 a.m. After further investigation, Mark A. Borham, 24, of Marysville, was charged with disorderly conduct.

As a result of a traffic stop in the 33000 block of Route 31, a deputy arrested John W. Levings, 37, of Marysville, for an outstanding warrant Thursday at 8:40 a.m. He was taken to the Marysville Police Department.

A deputy investigated a property damage crash that occurred in the 21000 block of Route 739 involving a vehicle that struck a deer Thursday at 9:02 a.m.

A deputy met with a Kenton Police Officer to take custody of Robin L. Parmer, 28, of Kenton, for an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday at 9:23 a.m. She was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

A deputy went to a residence in the 22000 block of Herd McIlroy Road to investigated the theft of a generator and household items Thursday at 9:54 a.m.

A deputy was sent to a residence in the 11000 block of Industrial Parkway to investigate the theft of aluminum ladders Thursday at 12:14 p.m.

A deputy went to a residence in the 12000 block of Dover County Line Road to investigate a burglary Thursday at 3:28 p.m.

Deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 15000 block of U.S. 36 for a person threatening suicide Thursday at 3:38 p.m. The person was taken to Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Peoria Loop Road to investigate a dispute between multiple teenagers Thursday at 4:05 p.m.

Deputies were sent to a residence in the 20000 block of Northwest Parkway to investigate a possible missing person who was later located Thursday at 8:37 p.m.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol reports:

Katelin Moody, 22, of Louisville, was arrested for OVI, not wearing a seatbelt and no turn signal on U.S. 33 Thursday at 12:39 p.m.

Comments

comments