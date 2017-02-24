Municipal Court

Speeding – Jeffrey A. Miller, Dublin, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Marked lanes – Mathew A. Tomich, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Austin K. Moffett, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Bobby J. Yates, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Turn signals – Kenneth C. Sheridan, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Rhonda K. Bays, 1135D Coventry Place, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Yunyou Li, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David W. Waugh, South Charleston, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Phillip A. Gilbert, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Possess marijuana – Amy E. Nott, North Lewisburg, dismissed, $28 costs.

Imprp firearm – Zachary A. Stuck, Columbus, $250 fine, $100 susp., $138 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Disorderly conduct – Carmyn Sobas, 389 Windmill Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Heather M. Lewis, Grove City, $75 fine, $165 costs.

Non-compliance – Jason Threlkeld, Columbus, $600 fine, $300 susp., $120 costs.

OVI – Amy E. Nott, North Lewisburg, $750 fine, $375 susp., $195 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Amy E. Nott, North Lewisburg, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Zachary A. Stuck, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Yusuf A. Farah, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

No OL – James Robinette Jr., Richwood, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Marked lanes – Heriberto Rios, Columbus, $58 fine, $101 costs.

Stop sign – Clayton W. Smith, 232 West Eighth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chelsea J. Sexton, Lakeview, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Tory D. Stover, Raymond, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Ryan M. Dougherty, West Mansfield, $30 fine, $38 costs.

Assured clear distance – Tyler Mathys, 818 West Eighth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacquelin Y. Howell, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Jacquelin Y. Howell, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – James Braden, 13920 Hinton Mill Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Justin E. Long, Kenton, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Possess marijuana – Demitris D. Hurt, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Dylan Sadler, Pittsburgh, PA, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Dylan Sadler, Pittsburgh, PA, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Melissa L. Rasey, Richwood, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Speeding – Azha K. Shoots, Columbus, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Speeding – Justin L. James, Goshen, IN, $55 fine.

Comments

comments