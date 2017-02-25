Municipal Court

Hit skip – Keith W. Blanton, Marion, $600 fine, $300 susp., $300 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail to control – Keith W. Blanton, Marion, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Drive unsafe veh – Keith W. Blaton, Marion, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

No OL – Kyle H. Queen, 584 Meadows Drive, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Payton S. Booth, Bellefontaine, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Erin W. Orr, Lima, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kiana K. Callin, 460 Mill Wood Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nobuya Egashira, Dulbin, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Anthony Karshner, Belle Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Blake A. Swick, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eric Tchen, Rocky River, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tiffani M. Weldin, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chase T. Schnapp, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Allison J. Hoggatt, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daulton S. Mosbarger, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Jason L. Sain, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James R. Evans, Mingo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Spencer M. Heinl, Coldwater, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Rishon Kingston, Elida, $122 fine, $88 costs.

Attempt theft – Kristen L. Fulkerson, Bellefontaine, $1000 fine, $400 susp., $120 costs, 180 days jail 170 susp.

Theft – Caleb Z. Parish, Richwood, $300 fine, $150 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Speeding – Patrick M. Riley, 410 Wilderness Road, $250 fine, $125 susp., $91 costs.

FRA susp – Eric N. Copado, Canal Winchester, $600 fine, $300 susp., $170 costs.

Seat belt – Timothy M. Rein, 11844 Bell Road, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to yield – Christopher L. Nicol, 14425 St. Rt. 36 E, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Expired plates – Tyler A. Hardcastle, Zanesville, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Matthew J. Roche II, Waterville, $72 fine, $113 costs.

OVI – Logan D. Burns, 17775 Dog Leg Road, $750 fine, $375 susp., $173 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Marked lanes – Logan D. Burns, 17775 Dog Leg Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Pamela S. Smith, 1257 Nutmeg Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kimberly R. Sammet, 23620 St. Rt. 739, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Justin A. Thompson, 19994 Bonnie Court, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Stop sign – Anthony P.M. Schuster, Radnor, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Aaron J. Heater, 991 Lora Lee Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – David F. Miller, 23700 Sandusky Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Jonathan Naginey, 15960 Allen Center Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan C. Wall, 1360 Carmel Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug susp – Logan M. Wilson, Richwood, $600 fine, $300 susp., $110 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp.

Assured clear distance – Logan M. Wilson, Richwood, $58 fine, $28 costs.

